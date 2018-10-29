Patriots inactives: LB Dont'a Hightower (pictured), DE Geneo Grissom, RB Sony Michel, C Brian Schwenke, OT Marcus Cannon, CB Eric Rowe, TE Jacob Hollister. Hightower had been added to the injury report this week (knee/limited in practice). With Hightower inactive, it thrusts Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts into the top two spots on the depth chart. It also highlights how the LB position is one the team is exploring at the trade deadline.