Win Probability 99%

DEN
ARI
DEN 99%

DEN

28

ARI

3

3rd & 5 at ARI 16

(7:42) (Shotgun) D.Johnson up the middle to ARZ 19 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe, V.Miller).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN163
    • 81ARI

  • Turnovers

    • DEN0
    • 2ARI

  • Possession

    DENARI
    13:379:15

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN5
    • 4ARI

Game Information

State Farm Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • 72°
  • Line: DEN -1.0
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 65,000
Down:4th & 2
Ball on:ARI 19
Drive:3 plays, 8 yds3 plays, 8 yards, 0:31
DEN ARI 50 20 20 DEN ARI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 5 at ARI 16
WIN %: 99
(7:42) (Shotgun) D.Johnson up the middle to ARZ 19 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe, V.Miller).

Derek WolfeDEN, DE, #95

3TOT
0SACKS
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX/NFL1234T
Broncos21728
Cardinals303
first QuarterDENARI
TD
14:10
Todd Davis 20 Yrd Interception Return Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 0 yards, 0:59
70
TD
8:45
Courtland Sutton Pass From Emmanuel Sanders for 28 Yrds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 77 yards, 3:41
140
FG
5:23
Phil Dawson Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 61 yards, 3:20
143
TD
2:13
Chris Harris Jr. 53 Yrd Interception Return Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21
213
second QuarterDENARI
TD
14:40
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Case Keenum for 64 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
1 play, 64 yards, 0:11
283

