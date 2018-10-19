Win Probability 99%
|DEN
|ARI
DEN 99%
DEN
28
ARI
3
3rd & 5 at ARI 16
(7:42) (Shotgun) D.Johnson up the middle to ARZ 19 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe, V.Miller).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN163
- 81ARI
Turnovers
- DEN0
- 2ARI
Possession13:379:15DENARI
1st Downs
- DEN5
- 4ARI
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|21
|7
|28
|Cardinals
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|DEN
|ARI
TD
14:10
Todd Davis 20 Yrd Interception Return Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 0 yards, 0:59
|7
|0
TD
8:45
Courtland Sutton Pass From Emmanuel Sanders for 28 Yrds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 77 yards, 3:41
|14
|0
FG
5:23
Phil Dawson Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 61 yards, 3:20
|14
|3
TD
2:13
Chris Harris Jr. 53 Yrd Interception Return Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21
|21
|3
|second Quarter
|DEN
|ARI
TD
14:40
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Case Keenum for 64 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
1 play, 64 yards, 0:11
|28
|3
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|215
|172
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|175
|144
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|154
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|Arizona
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|82
|139
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|148
|179
