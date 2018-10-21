Win Probability 99.9%
|CIN
|KC
KC 99.9%
CIN
10
KC
45
2nd & 6 at CIN 7
(5:10) (Shotgun) S.Ware up the middle to CIN 7 for no gain (A.Billings).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN185
- 547KC
Turnovers
- CIN1
- 1KC
Possession32:4722:03CINKC
1st Downs
- CIN12
- 33KC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|0
|7
|3
|0
|10
|Chiefs
|7
|17
|14
|7
|45
|first Quarter
|CIN
|KC
TD
8:08
Kareem Hunt Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 6 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 95 yards, 5:18
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|CIN
|KC
TD
13:28
Kareem Hunt Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 15 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 32 yards, 1:33
|0
|14
TD
7:25
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Andy Dalton for 4 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
11 plays, 77 yards, 5:53
|7
|14
TD
1:55
Demetrius Harris Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 17 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 77 yards, 5:30
|7
|21
FG
0:11
Harrison Butker Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 72 yards, 1:05
|7
|24
|third Quarter
|CIN
|KC
TD
11:19
Kareem Hunt 2 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:41
|7
|31
TD
11:10
Ron Parker 33 Yrd Interception Return, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
1 play, 0 yards, 0:09
|7
|38
FG
6:20
Randy Bullock Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 4:54
|10
|38
|fourth Quarter
|CIN
|KC
TD
12:56
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 82 yards, 5:09
|10
|45
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|174
|158
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|176
|101
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|151
|177
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|215
|172
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
