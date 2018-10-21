Win Probability 99.9%

CIN
KC
KC 99.9%

CIN

10

KC

45

2nd & 6 at CIN 7

(5:10) (Shotgun) S.Ware up the middle to CIN 7 for no gain (A.Billings).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CIN185
    • 547KC

  • Turnovers

    • CIN1
    • 1KC

  • Possession

    CINKC
    32:4722:03

  • 1st Downs

    • CIN12
    • 33KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 44°
  • Line: KC -6.5
  • Over/Under: 57
Capacity: 76,416
Down:3rd & 6
Ball on:CIN 7
Drive:10 plays, 83 yds10 plays, 83 yards, 6:39
Last Play: 2nd & 6 at CIN 7
WIN %: 99.9
Spencer WareKC, RB, #32

6CAR
55YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Bengals073010
Chiefs71714745
first QuarterCINKC
TD
8:08
Kareem Hunt Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 6 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 95 yards, 5:18
07
second QuarterCINKC
TD
13:28
Kareem Hunt Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 15 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 32 yards, 1:33
014
TD
7:25
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Andy Dalton for 4 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
11 plays, 77 yards, 5:53
714
TD
1:55
Demetrius Harris Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 17 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 77 yards, 5:30
721
FG
0:11
Harrison Butker Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 72 yards, 1:05
724
third QuarterCINKC
TD
11:19
Kareem Hunt 2 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:41
731
TD
11:10
Ron Parker 33 Yrd Interception Return, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
1 play, 0 yards, 0:09
738
FG
6:20
Randy Bullock Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 4:54
1038
fourth QuarterCINKC
TD
12:56
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 82 yards, 5:09
1045

