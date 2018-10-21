Until 49ers get turnover turnaround, losses will continue The 49ers have committed more turnovers than any other NFL team and have forced the fewest, which illustrates why they're 1-6.

Cowboys shocked by rare call that pushed back potential game-tying FG A first-ever snap penalty for the Cowboys' L.P. Ladouceur pushed a game-tying field goal to 52 yards, and it was then missed by Brett Maher when the ball hit the upright.

Packers face biggest underdog line in Aaron Rodgers' career If the current Las Vegas betting line stands, the Packers (3-2-1) will be the biggest underdogs in Aaron Rodgers' career -- at 8.5 points to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams (7-0).

NFL Week 7 takeaways: Eagles facing uphill climb for playoffs Forget the NFC East. The Eagles are now in a real fight just to make the playoffs. NFL Nation dives into Week 7.

Cowboys' kicker and snapper explain missed FG Long Snapper L. P. Ladouceur is baffled at his last second penalty, but kicker Brett Maher doesn't think it affected him.