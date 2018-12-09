Win Probability 50.6%
|LAR
|CHI
CHI 50.6%
LAR
3
CHI
3
1st & 10 at 50
(12:49) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to T.Burton.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR25
- 117CHI
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 1CHI
Possession12:384:33LARCHI
1st Downs
- LAR1
- 7CHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|3
|0
|3
|Bears
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|LAR
|CHI
FG
9:12
Greg Zuerlein Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 1:35
|3
|0
FG
2:48
Cody Parkey Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 6:24
|3
|3
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|419
|298
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|319
|259
|Arizona
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|178
|327
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|275
|350
2018 NFC North Standings
