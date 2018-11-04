Ravens aren't making the critical plays in a a pressure-filled game against the Steelers. Joe Flacco isn't hitting open receivers in the red zone, forcing the Ravens to settle for field goals. The NFL's top-ranked offense can't stop the Steelers inside the 20, giving up touchdowns on both red-zone series. The Ravens trail, 14-6, at halftime and need to go against history to deliver a comeback. Baltimore is 14-47 (.229) under coach John Harbaugh when losing at halftime.