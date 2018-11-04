Win Probability 76.6%

PIT
BAL
PIT 76.6%

PIT

14

BAL

6

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT212
    • 169BAL

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 0BAL

  • Possession

    PITBAL
    13:4516:15

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT15
    • 9BAL

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 44°
  • Line: BAL -1.5
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 71,008

HALFTIME

Last Play:
WIN %: 76.6
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Steelers7714
Ravens336
first QuarterPITBAL
FG
5:05
Justin Tucker Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 4:20
03
TD
1:03
James Conner Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
9 plays, 61 yards, 3:59
73
second QuarterPITBAL
TD
7:18
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 6 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:46
143
FG
4:40
Justin Tucker Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 2:41
146