Win Probability 76.6%
|PIT
|BAL
PIT 76.6%
PIT
14
BAL
6
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT212
- 169BAL
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0BAL
Possession13:4516:15PITBAL
1st Downs
- PIT15
- 9BAL
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|7
|7
|14
|Ravens
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
FG
5:05
Justin Tucker Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 4:20
|0
|3
TD
1:03
James Conner Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
9 plays, 61 yards, 3:59
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
TD
7:18
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 6 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:46
|14
|3
FG
4:40
Justin Tucker Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 2:41
|14
|6
Latest from PIT @ BAL
NFL
Ravens aren't making the critical plays in a a pressure-filled game against the Steelers. Joe Flacco isn't hitting open receivers in the red zone, forcing the Ravens to settle for field goals. The NFL's top-ranked offense can't stop the Steelers inside the 20, giving up touchdowns on both red-zone series. The Ravens trail, 14-6, at halftime and need to go against history to deliver a comeback. Baltimore is 14-47 (.229) under coach John Harbaugh when losing at halftime.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|204
|172
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|221
|237
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|197
|137
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|169
|210
