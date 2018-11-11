Win Probability 68.8%
|NE
|TEN
TEN 68.8%
NE
3
TEN
14
1st & 10 at NE 24
(5:49) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.White.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE41
- 117TEN
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0TEN
Possession6:522:19NETEN
1st Downs
- NE1
- 9TEN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|3
|3
|Titans
|14
|14
|first Quarter
|NE
|TEN
TD
11:29
Jonnu Smith Pass From Marcus Mariota for 4 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
7 plays, 40 yards, 3:31
|0
|7
FG
9:24
Stephen Gostkowski Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 41 yards, 2:10
|3
|7
TD
5:58
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 23 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
9 plays, 78 yards, 3:21
|3
|14
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|202
|Miami
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|225
|New York
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|198
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|96
|241
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|184
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|134
|141
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|170
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|231
|213
