NE
TEN
TEN 68.8%

NE

3

TEN

14

1st & 10 at NE 24

(5:49) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.White.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE41
    • 117TEN

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 0TEN

  • Possession

    NETEN
    6:522:19

  • 1st Downs

    • NE1
    • 9TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Nashville, TN 37213
  • 25°
  • Line: NE -6.5
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 69,143
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:NE 24
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:09
NE TEN 50 20 20 NE TEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Tom BradyNE, QB, #12

3/7C/ATT
41YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots33
Titans1414
first QuarterNETEN
TD
11:29
Jonnu Smith Pass From Marcus Mariota for 4 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
7 plays, 40 yards, 3:31
07
FG
9:24
Stephen Gostkowski Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 41 yards, 2:10
37
TD
5:58
Corey Davis Pass From Marcus Mariota for 23 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
9 plays, 78 yards, 3:21
314