Win Probability 80.4%
|NE
|CHI
CHI 80.4%
NE
7
CHI
17
2nd & Goal at NE 2
(11:07) (Shotgun) J.Howard left guard for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE101
- 105CHI
Turnovers
- NE2
- 0CHI
Possession12:406:15NECHI
1st Downs
- NE6
- 9CHI
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|0
|7
|Bears
|10
|7
|17
|first Quarter
|NE
|CHI
TD
11:00
Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 9 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:00
|7
|0
FG
3:50
Cody Parkey Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 35 yards, 3:44
|7
|3
TD
0:59
Mitchell Trubisky 8 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 24 yards, 2:45
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|NE
|CHI
TD
11:05
Jordan Howard 2 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
9 plays, 36 yards, 3:46
|7
|17
Latest from NE @ CHI
NFL
NFL
Patriots center David Andrews, who grew up a Braves fan, arrives at Soldier Field in a Red Sox hat.
NFL
Julian Edelman is all business as he arrives at Soldier Field.
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|176
|148
|Miami
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|130
|145
|New York
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|139
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|76
|138
2018 NFC North Standings
