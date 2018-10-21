Win Probability 80.4%

NE
CHI
CHI 80.4%

NE

7

CHI

17

2nd & Goal at NE 2

(11:07) (Shotgun) J.Howard left guard for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE101
    • 105CHI

  • Turnovers

    • NE2
    • 0CHI

  • Possession

    NECHI
    12:406:15

  • 1st Downs

    • NE6
    • 9CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 34°
  • Line: NE -2.0
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 61,500

Touchdown

NE CHI 50 20 20 NE CHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & Goal at NE 2
WIN %: 80.4
Jordan HowardCHI, RB, #24

6CAR
24YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots707
Bears10717
first QuarterNECHI
TD
11:00
Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 9 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:00
70
FG
3:50
Cody Parkey Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 35 yards, 3:44
73
TD
0:59
Mitchell Trubisky 8 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 24 yards, 2:45
710
second QuarterNECHI
TD
11:05
Jordan Howard 2 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
9 plays, 36 yards, 3:46
717

