Chargers are on an upward trend The NFL Countdown crew breaks down why the Chargers are showing signs of positive growth.

Watch: DeAndre Hopkins makes incredible one-handed catch over Jalen Ramsey Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins picked up a first down with an impressive left-handed catch over his rival from the Jaguars.

Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game Texans QB Deshaun Watson reportedly took a bus to Jacksonville because the team thought flying would be bad for his bruised lung and injured ribs.

Titans fail on 2-pt conversion attempts Tennessee's pair of failed two-point conversion attempts cost them the game against the Chargers in the fourth quarter.

Mariota finds Stocker for TD Marcus Mariota finds Luke Stocker on a one-yard touchdown pass near the end of the fourth quarter.