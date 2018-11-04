Win Probability 80%
|LAR
|NO
NO 80%
LAR
14
NO
21
1st & 10 at NO 41
(3:30) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to LA 40 for 19 yards (L.Joyner).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR192
- 241NO
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 1NO
Possession15:4010:50LARNO
1st Downs
- LAR10
- 17NO
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|7
|7
|14
|Saints
|14
|7
|21
|first Quarter
|LAR
|NO
TD
9:25
Alvin Kamara 11 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:35
|0
|7
TD
6:04
Todd Gurley II 8 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
6 plays, 71 yards, 3:21
|7
|7
TD
1:40
Alvin Kamara Pass From Drew Brees for 16 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:24
|7
|14
|second Quarter
|LAR
|NO
TD
14:12
Brandin Cooks Pass From Jared Goff for 4 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:28
|14
|14
TD
7:35
Tre'Quan Smith Pass From Drew Brees for 4 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
10 plays, 87 yards, 5:31
|14
|21
Latest from LAR @ NO
Uh-oh. Saints RB Mark Ingram just lost a fumble in a game where you REALLY can't afford to give away a possession. Ingram got popped behind the line of scrimmage and the ball squirted loose. Rams DT Aaron Donald recovered. It was the first drive of the day that didn't end in a touchdown in this 14-14 track meet.
This feels like a NFC Pro Bowl practice, with RBs Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley both living up to the billing so far. After three total drives, the Saints lead the Rams 14-7. Kamara has 50 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Gurley has four carries for 29 yards and a TD. ... We're still in the first quarter.
NFL
Todd Gurley rushed for an 8-yard touchdown against the Saints, marking his 12th consecutive game scoring a touchdown for a new Rams franchise record. Gurley also has 16 touchdowns, the 2nd-most through his team's first 9 games in NFL history. The record is 17 by Jim Brown in 1958, per Elias Sports Bureau.
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|264
|155
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|171
|131
|Arizona
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|110
|199
|San Francisco
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|207
|239
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|234
|183
|Carolina
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|180
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|228
|226
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|229
|275
