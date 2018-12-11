Win Probability 67.5%
|MIN
|SEA
SEA 67.5%
MIN
0
SEA
3
Timeout #2 by SEA at 02:25.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN62
- 140SEA
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0SEA
Possession15:3212:03MINSEA
1st Downs
- MIN5
- 8SEA
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Seahawks
|0
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|MIN
|SEA
FG
14:15
Sebastian Janikowski Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 70 yards, 6:39
|0
|3
2018 NFC North Standings
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|425
|313
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|319
|259
|Arizona
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|178
|327
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|275
|350
NFL News
Tempers flare in 2nd quarter between Seahawks and Vikings
Seahawks G Germain Ifedi gets a personal foul penalty after shoves are exchanged.
Penny runs 83-total yards for a 17-yard gain
Rashaad Penny runs to the left, reverses to the other sideline and fights for a 17-yard gain.
Frank Clark gets in 'Grinchmas' spirit with green Jordans
Seahawks pass-rusher Frank Clark shows off his neon green Grinch cleats on Instagram prior to Monday's game with the Vikings.
49ers WR Pierre Garcon to undergo season-ending knee surgery
The 49ers will place veteran receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve, ending his season prematurely because of injury for the second season in a row.
Le'Veon Bell 'likes' Instagram post showing Steelers-Raiders final score
Running back Le'Veon Bell, whose franchise tag dispute with the Steelers led to his sitting out the season, "liked" an Instagram post from the team's official account that displayed the final score of Pittsburgh's 24-21 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
Rudolph makes a difference at Minneapolis hospital
Kyle Rudolph and his wife Jordan have done extensive work with sick kids and their families at Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.