Win Probability 67.5%

MIN
SEA
SEA 67.5%

MIN

0

SEA

3

Timeout #2 by SEA at 02:25.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN62
    • 140SEA

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0SEA

  • Possession

    MINSEA
    15:3212:03

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN5
    • 8SEA

Game Information

CenturyLink Field
Coverage: ESPN
  • Seattle, WA 98134
  • 42°
  • Line: SEA -3.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 68,740
Down:4th & 1
Ball on:MIN 41
Drive:5 plays, 19 yds5 plays, 19 yards, 3:24
MIN SEA 50 20 20 MIN SEA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 67.5
Timeout #2 by SEA at 02:25.

Game Highlights

Tempers flare in 2nd quarter between Seahawks and Vikings

Tempers flare in 2nd quarter between Seahawks and Vikings
0:33

Penny runs 83-total yards for a 17-yard gain

Penny runs 83-total yards for a 17-yard gain
0:54