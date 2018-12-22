Win Probability 65.6%
|WSH
|TEN
TEN 65.6%
WSH
10
TEN
9
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH152
- 133TEN
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 0TEN
Possession14:0615:54WSHTEN
1st Downs
- WSH8
- 11TEN
HALFTIME
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|3
|7
|10
|Titans
|6
|3
|9
|first Quarter
|WSH
|TEN
FG
12:14
Dustin Hopkins Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 40 yards, 2:51
|3
|0
TD
5:37
Derrick Henry 1 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
11 plays, 69 yards, 6:32
|3
|6
|second Quarter
|WSH
|TEN
TD
4:28
Michael Floyd Pass From Josh Johnson for 7 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-A.East, Holder-T.Way.
17 plays, 93 yards, 10:58
|10
|6
FG
0:01
Ryan Succop Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 51 yards, 4:28
|10
|9
NFL
The Redskins played one of their better halves of the season, not because they dominated but because of the situation they're in on offense. A 10-9 lead is precarious but the Redskins have the lead because they're running well as Adrian Peterson has 60 yards rushing -- 17 shy of 1,000 for the season. Quarterback Josh Johnson has completed seven-of-10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Those two led a 93-yard touchdown drive that was their most impressive of the season. They've done a nice job in coverage, but missed tackles have hurt the defense. They must improve on this down to win the game. And they can't keep committing penalties; they have six thus far. The offense has
NFL
NFL
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|276
|269
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|311
|318
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|265
|310
|New York
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|307
|348
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|352
|281
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|372
|300
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|268
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|225
|289
