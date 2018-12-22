The Redskins played one of their better halves of the season, not because they dominated but because of the situation they're in on offense. A 10-9 lead is precarious but the Redskins have the lead because they're running well as Adrian Peterson has 60 yards rushing -- 17 shy of 1,000 for the season. Quarterback Josh Johnson has completed seven-of-10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Those two led a 93-yard touchdown drive that was their most impressive of the season. They've done a nice job in coverage, but missed tackles have hurt the defense. They must improve on this down to win the game. And they can't keep committing penalties; they have six thus far. The offense has