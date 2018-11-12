Win Probability 50.5%
|DAL
|PHI
PHI 50.5%
DAL
3
PHI
0
1st & 10 at DAL 34
(9:31) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 47 for 13 yards (N.Bradham).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL98
- 79PHI
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 1PHI
Possession8:1412:15DALPHI
1st Downs
- DAL6
- 3PHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DAL
|PHI
FG
7:02
Brett Maher Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 31 yards, 3:46
|3
|0
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from DAL @ PHI
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|176
|175
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|Dallas
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|154
|151
|New York
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|150
|205
NFL News
Raiders can gamble with trick plays, rookies in lost season
Now 1-8 and heading toward the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders are playing with house money and it's showing.
Gase on Packers' pressure: 'We didn't handle it very well'
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase says their game "dried up" as the Packers forced unmanageable 3rd and 4th downs.
Lewis talks about beating Pats
Titans running back Dion Lewis speaks to the media after defeating his former team 34-10 at home Sunday.
Carr teases upsetting locker room incident
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr discusses the team's struggles and how something happened in the locker room that upset him.
Rivers leads Chargers to 6th straight win, 20-6 over Raiders
Philip Rivers took nearly 20 minutes to complete his first pass, the Los Angeles Chargers got gashed on a long fake punt and the offense put up a season low in yards.
Rodgers gives emotional reaction to California fires
Aaron Rodgers reacts to the catastrophic fires going through California following the Packers' 31-12 win over the Dolphins.