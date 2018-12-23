Win Probability 71.7%
|TB
|DAL
DAL 71.7%
TB
3
DAL
0
1st & 10 at TB 35
(10:56) PENALTY on TB-C.Nassib, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB55
- 45DAL
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0DAL
Possession2:142:52TBDAL
1st Downs
- TB2
- 3DAL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TB
|DAL
FG
12:12
Cairo Santos Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 45 yards, 2:52
|3
|0
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|459
|292
|Carolina
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|333
|344
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|356
|381
|Tampa Bay
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|344
|403
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|276
|269
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|311
|318
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|281
|335
|New York
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|307
|348
