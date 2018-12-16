Win Probability 51.8%
|CLE
|DEN
DEN 51.8%
CLE
7
DEN
0
4th & 9 at DEN 26
(11:01) C.Wadman punts 38 yards to CLV 36, Center-C.Kreiter, downed by DEN-J.Jones.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE51
- -12DEN
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 0DEN
Possession2:461:23CLEDEN
1st Downs
- CLE2
- 0DEN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|7
|7
|Broncos
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|CLE
|DEN
TD
11:49
Breshad Perriman Pass From Baker Mayfield for 31 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
4 plays, 51 yards, 1:23
|7
|0
Latest from CLE @ DEN
This game could not have started better for the Browns. The defense forced a punt after negative plays meant Denver lost 13 on three plays, then the offense followed with a a strong throw by Baker Mayfield and stronger catch by Breshad Perriman for 31-yard TD on third down. Denver had three plays and punted, the Browns four and a touchdown.
As kickoff nears a reminder on the Brown and the playoffs and where they stand, from ESPN Stats and Information
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|367
|306
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|321
|241
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|1
|.423
|292
|332
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|397
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|499
|380
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|395
|298
|Denver
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|290
|282
|Oakland
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|244
|388
