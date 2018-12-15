Win Probability 88.3%

HOU
NYJ
HOU 88.3%

HOU

13

NYJ

3

1st & 10 at NYJ 25

(8:14) (Shotgun) T.Cannon up the middle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Reader).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • HOU138
    • 81NYJ

  • Turnovers

    • HOU0
    • 1NYJ

  • Possession

    HOUNYJ
    13:258:21

  • 1st Downs

    • HOU7
    • 7NYJ

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 40°
  • Line: HOU -7.0
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 82,500
Down:2nd & 9
Ball on:NYJ 26
Drive:1 play, 1 yard1 play, 1 yard, 0:00
HOU NYJ 50 20 20 HOU NYJ 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at NYJ 25
WIN %: 88.3
(8:14) (Shotgun) T.Cannon up the middle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Reader).

Trenton CannonNYJ, RB, #40

2CAR
3YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Texans31013
Jets303
first QuarterHOUNYJ
FG
9:27
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 3:31
30
FG
2:04
Jason Myers Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 67 yards, 7:22
33
second QuarterHOUNYJ
FG
12:54
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 4:10
63
TD
8:14
DeAndre Hopkins Pass From Deshaun Watson for 45 Yrds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
2 plays, 46 yards, 0:40
133