Win Probability 88.3%
|HOU
|NYJ
HOU 88.3%
HOU
13
NYJ
3
1st & 10 at NYJ 25
(8:14) (Shotgun) T.Cannon up the middle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Reader).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- HOU138
- 81NYJ
Turnovers
- HOU0
- 1NYJ
Possession13:258:21HOUNYJ
1st Downs
- HOU7
- 7NYJ
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texans
|3
|10
|13
|Jets
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|HOU
|NYJ
FG
9:27
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 3:31
|3
|0
FG
2:04
Jason Myers Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 67 yards, 7:22
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|HOU
|NYJ
FG
12:54
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 4:10
|6
|3
TD
8:14
DeAndre Hopkins Pass From Deshaun Watson for 45 Yrds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
2 plays, 46 yards, 0:40
|13
|3
Latest from HOU @ NYJ
NFL
NFL
Inactive for the Jets: WR Quincy Enunwa, G Ben Braden, CB Derrick Jones, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, S Jeremy Clark and WR Deontay Burnett. Analysis: All three quarterbacks are active for the first time. Why? They had room because of other injuries. CB Trumaine Johnson (foot) and LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle), both questionable, are active.
NFL
Jets final injury report for Saturday against the Texans: Without RB Isaiah Crowell, the Jets will lean on Eli McGuire and Trenton Cannon. This will be Crowell's first missed game, ending his streak at 77 games. Without Quincy Enunwa, they need to make Jermaine Kearse a bigger part of the offense. Another injury for CB Trumaine Johnson; this doesn't appear serious.
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|323
|259
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|349
|300
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|251
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|212
|273
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|364
|293
|Miami
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|333
|Buffalo
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|201
|320
|New York
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|270
|330
