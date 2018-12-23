Win Probability 65.1%
|BAL
|LAC
LAC 65.1%
BAL
3
LAC
0
4th & 19 at LAC 34
(4:55) (Punt formation) D.Jones punts 49 yards to BLT 17, Center-M.Windt, fair catch by C.Jones.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL83
- 14LAC
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 1LAC
Possession3:576:16BALLAC
1st Downs
- BAL3
- 0LAC
Game Information
- Carson, CA
- Line: LAC -4.0
- Over/Under: 43
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|3
|3
|Chargers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|BAL
|LAC
FG
12:47
Justin Tucker Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 46 yards, 2:04
|3
|0
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New NFL Los Angeles Chargers Auto Car Truck Heavy Duty Real Chrome Metal Emblem$9.19Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New NFL Pick Your Team Jersey Style Reusable Shopping Grocery Bag Tote Carrier$7.47Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New Northwest NFL Teams New Logo Large Soft Fleece Throw Blanket 50" X 60"$16.87Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from BAL @ LAC
NFL
With the Titans win, It is believed the Ravens (8-6) must beat Chargers to avoid being eliminated in the wild-card race. The reason is because Titans and Colts play in finale. Either Titans get to 10 wins (which would be one more than Ravens could reach) or Colts get to nine wins (and they presumably have strength of victory tiebreaker over Ravens).
NFL
NFL
Ravens announce John Harbaugh will remain head coach in 2019 and sides will work on a contract extension. This is a huge vote of confidence given to Harbaugh a day before the pivotal game against Chargers. Owner Steve Bisciotti had to be impressed how Harbaugh and coaching staff revamped offense around Lamar Jackson and turned around the season since the bye in winning four of five games.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|1
|.607
|384
|316
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|341
|253
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|1
|.464
|309
|348
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|337
|413
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|499
|380
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|395
|298
|Denver
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|306
|299
|Oakland
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|260
|418
NFL News
NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC seeds through Week 16
If the regular season ended right now, here's how the top six would look in each conference, plus clinching scenarios.
Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea's fight against breast cancer
Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea has seen breast cancer affect several people in his life, so he's taking advantage of his platform to fight back.
49ers 'tried like heck' to get Khalil Mack and have to wonder what might have been
San Francisco desperately needs pass-rushers. They wanted Mack. Instead the Niners will watch as he has helped carry the Bears to the playoffs.
Ricky Williams enjoys retirement as 'a healer and a philosopher'
Nearly seven years after retiring, the former RB feels better than ever and talked about his post-football life, including CTE concerns and cannabis.
Seahawks cut Ron Parker five times before he found a home with Chiefs
Resilient Chiefs safety Ron Parker has been cut 10 times in his NFL career --half of which came at the hands of Sunday's opponent, the Seahawks.
Replacing Cam Newton only a small part of Taylor Heinicke's NFL journey
The 6-foot undrafted QB, whose father died when he was 18, will get his first start Sunday. He's out to prove "the people that believed in me right."