Win Probability 81.8%

NO
DAL
DAL 81.8%

NO

3

DAL

13

3rd & 20 at DAL 26

(6:34) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 36 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO104
    • 239DAL

  • Turnovers

    • NO0
    • 1DAL

  • Possession

    NODAL
    26:0213:11

  • 1st Downs

    • NO7
    • 15DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 50°
  • Line: NO -7.5
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 100,000
Down:4th & 10
Ball on:DAL 36
Drive:6 plays, 11 yds6 plays, 11 yards, 3:26
NO DAL 50 20 20 NO DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 20 at DAL 26
WIN %: 81.8
(6:34) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 36 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone).

Amari CooperDAL, WR, #19

6REC
64YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX/NFL1234T
Saints0033
Cowboys103013
first QuarterNODAL
FG
9:27
Brett Maher Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 67 yards, 5:36
03
TD
0:57
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 16 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8 plays, 85 yards, 4:10
010
second QuarterNODAL
FG
1:39
Brett Maher Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 70 yards, 9:09
013
third QuarterNODAL
FG
10:03
Wil Lutz Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 5:00
313