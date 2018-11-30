Win Probability 81.8%
|NO
|DAL
DAL 81.8%
NO
3
DAL
13
3rd & 20 at DAL 26
(6:34) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 36 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO104
- 239DAL
Turnovers
- NO0
- 1DAL
Possession26:0213:11NODAL
1st Downs
- NO7
- 15DAL
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|10
|3
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|NO
|DAL
FG
9:27
Brett Maher Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 67 yards, 5:36
|0
|3
TD
0:57
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 16 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8 plays, 85 yards, 4:10
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|NO
|DAL
FG
1:39
Brett Maher Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 70 yards, 9:09
|0
|13
|third Quarter
|NO
|DAL
FG
10:03
Wil Lutz Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 5:00
|3
|13
Latest from NO @ DAL
NFL
NFL
The Saints were shut out in the first half for the first time in 72 games -- snapping the longest streak in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats and Information (the Chargers now have the longest active streak at 46 games). Even uglier, the Saints' 59 yards in the first half are their fewest since 2001. And their three first downs are their fewest since 2004.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|409
|256
|Carolina
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|287
|282
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|280
|307
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|294
|338
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|234
|213
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|220
|229
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|230
|253
|New York
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|237
|288
