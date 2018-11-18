Win Probability 92%

MIN
CHI
CHI 92%

MIN

6

CHI

14

2nd & 10 at CHI 49

(9:38) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to MIN 44 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN129
    • 280CHI

  • Turnovers

    • MIN2
    • 3CHI

  • Possession

    MINCHI
    30:3819:44

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN9
    • 22CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 36°
  • Line: CHI -2.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 61,500
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:MIN 44
Drive:6 plays, 31 yds6 plays, 31 yards, 2:08
MIN CHI 50 20 20 MIN CHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 10 at CHI 49
WIN %: 92
(9:38) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to MIN 44 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).

Anthony MillerCHI, WR, #17

2REC
25YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Vikings00336
Bears3110014
first QuarterMINCHI
FG
5:58
Cody Parkey Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 64 yards, 6:54
03
second QuarterMINCHI
TD
6:00
Anthony Miller Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 18 Yrds, M.Trubisky pass to J.Bellamy is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
13 plays, 82 yards, 7:13
011
FG
0:50
Cody Parkey Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 41 yards, 3:57
014
third QuarterMINCHI
FG
0:07
Dan Bailey Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 13 yards, 3:15
314
fourth QuarterMINCHI
FG
11:46
Dan Bailey Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 11 yards, 2:33
614