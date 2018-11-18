Win Probability 92%
|MIN
|CHI
CHI 92%
MIN
6
CHI
14
2nd & 10 at CHI 49
(9:38) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to MIN 44 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN129
- 280CHI
Turnovers
- MIN2
- 3CHI
Possession30:3819:44MINCHI
1st Downs
- MIN9
- 22CHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Bears
|3
|11
|0
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|MIN
|CHI
FG
5:58
Cody Parkey Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 64 yards, 6:54
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|MIN
|CHI
TD
6:00
Anthony Miller Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 18 Yrds, M.Trubisky pass to J.Bellamy is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
13 plays, 82 yards, 7:13
|0
|11
FG
0:50
Cody Parkey Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 41 yards, 3:57
|0
|14
|third Quarter
|MIN
|CHI
FG
0:07
Dan Bailey Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 13 yards, 3:15
|3
|14
|fourth Quarter
|MIN
|CHI
FG
11:46
Dan Bailey Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 11 yards, 2:33
|6
|14
Latest from MIN @ CHI
Kirk Cousins was 4-11 in prime time games entering Sunday Night Football in Chicago. He ended the half under pressure where he launched an overthrown pass intended for Kyle Rudolph that was picked off by Adrian Amos Jr. Cousins was 7-of-13 passing for 57 yards in the first half. The Vikings offense had three 3-and-outs and two turnovers in the first and second quarters.
The first half for the Bears, who lead the Vikings 14-0, looked like this: FG, fumble recovery, TD, 2 point conversion, FG. Minnesota preached all week that Mitchell Trubisky's athleticism was something they'd need to contain but have yet to do so tonight. Three of Trubisky's four runs resulted in first downs, and the Bears have 115 yards rushing at halftime.
