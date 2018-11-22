Win Probability 65.7%
|CHI
|DET
CHI 65.7%
CHI
9
DET
7
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI161
- 110DET
Turnovers
- CHI1
- 0DET
Possession15:4914:11CHIDET
1st Downs
- CHI10
- 6DET
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|0
|9
|9
|Lions
|0
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|CHI
|DET
TD
9:03
LeGarrette Blount 4 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
9 plays, 40 yards, 5:40
|0
|7
FG
4:03
Cody Parkey Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 53 yards, 5:05
|3
|7
TD
0:44
Taquan Mizzell Pass From Chase Daniel for 10 Yrds
5 plays, 65 yards, 1:30
|9
|7
The Lions offense went missing for most of the first half, not surprising considering how many of their more important pieces are unavailable for this game (Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones). Most plays and drives look like a struggle to put together a cohesive group of plays and yards -- with the Lions crossing midfield just twice in seven drives (including starting their touchdown drive in plus-territory). The run game has been particularly poor without Johnson, with nine carries for 26 yards. Zach Zenner leads all Detroit runners with nine yards. If the Lions want to have a shot to win on Thanksgiving, they need to find some semblance of an offense in the second half.
NFL
