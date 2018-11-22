The Lions offense went missing for most of the first half, not surprising considering how many of their more important pieces are unavailable for this game (Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones). Most plays and drives look like a struggle to put together a cohesive group of plays and yards -- with the Lions crossing midfield just twice in seven drives (including starting their touchdown drive in plus-territory). The run game has been particularly poor without Johnson, with nine carries for 26 yards. Zach Zenner leads all Detroit runners with nine yards. If the Lions want to have a shot to win on Thanksgiving, they need to find some semblance of an offense in the second half.