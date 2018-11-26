Win Probability 51.2%
|GB
|MIN
GB 51.2%
GB
14
MIN
13
1st & 10 at GB 30
(11:07) K.Cousins pass deep left to S.Diggs for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB119
- 155MIN
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0MIN
Possession10:138:46GBMIN
1st Downs
- GB8
- 8MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -3.5
- Over/Under: 49
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|7
|14
|Vikings
|7
|6
|13
|first Quarter
|GB
|MIN
TD
5:54
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 15 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 68 yards, 3:37
|7
|0
TD
3:00
Dalvin Cook Pass From Kirk Cousins for 26 Yrds Dan Bailey Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|MIN
TD
14:16
Aaron Jones 6 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
|14
|7
TD
11:07
Stefon Diggs Pass From Kirk Cousins for 30 Yrds
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
|14
|13
