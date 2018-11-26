Win Probability 51.2%

GB
MIN
GB 51.2%

GB

14

MIN

13

1st & 10 at GB 30

(11:07) K.Cousins pass deep left to S.Diggs for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB119
    • 155MIN

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0MIN

  • Possession

    GBMIN
    10:138:46

  • 1st Downs

    • GB8
    • 8MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Line: MIN -3.5
  • Over/Under: 49
Capacity: 66,860

Touchdown

GB MIN 50 20 20 GB MIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at GB 30
WIN %: 51.2
(11:07) K.Cousins pass deep left to S.Diggs for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Stefon DiggsMIN, WR, #14

5REC
59YDS
1TD
NBC1234T
Packers7714
Vikings7613
first QuarterGBMIN
TD
5:54
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 15 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 68 yards, 3:37
70
TD
3:00
Dalvin Cook Pass From Kirk Cousins for 26 Yrds Dan Bailey Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01
77
second QuarterGBMIN
TD
14:16
Aaron Jones 6 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
147
TD
11:07
Stefon Diggs Pass From Kirk Cousins for 30 Yrds
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
1413