LT Terron Armstead and WR Ted Ginn Jr. are active for the Saints, as expected, after extended absences. Not sure how much Ginn will play after just returning to practice this week, but a good sign that both players will be full speed in plenty of time for the playoffs. ... The Saints' inactives: OT Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), TE Dan Arnold, WR Austin Carr, WR Simmie Cobbs, LB Manti Te'o, DE Trey Hendrickson, DL Mitchell Loewen.