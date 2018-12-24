Win Probability 57.4%
|KC
|SEA
SEA 57.4%
KC
3
SEA
7
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC68
- 114SEA
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0SEA
Possession9:535:07KCSEA
1st Downs
- KC3
- 8SEA
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|3
|0
|3
|Seahawks
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|KC
|SEA
TD
8:55
Chris Carson 4 Yard Rush, S.Janikowski extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
11 plays, 78 yards, 5:06
|0
|7
FG
6:38
Harrison Butker Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 2:21
|3
|7
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New NFL All Team Pick Your Team Fanband Jersey Headband Head-Band Fan Gear$9.68Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New 2pc Set NFL Pick Your Team Car Truck SUV Van Headrest Covers Automotive Gear$16.98Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New Northwest NFL Teams New Logo Large Soft Fleece Throw Blanket 50" X 60"$16.87Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from KC @ SEA
NFL
NFL
NFL
You couldn't script a much better start for the Seahawks than this: a three-and-out on defense then an 11-play, 83-yard drive. Chris Carson capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run. He ran behind the right side of Seattle's line, which on that play had third-stringers at guard (Ethan Pocic) and tackle (Elijah Nkansah, who came in after George Fant got hurt). That's another indication of the job that new line coach Mike Solari has done as Tom Cable's replacement. Carson entered tonight needing 87 yards to become Seattle's first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|499
|380
|Los Angeles
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|405
|320
|Denver
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|306
|299
|Oakland
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|260
|418
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|479
|352
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|363
|292
|San Francisco
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|310
|387
|Arizona
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|201
|398
NFL News
Are the Steelers missing Le'Veon Bell?
Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday weigh in on the Steelers' rushing struggles of late following their 31-28 loss to the Saints.
Trubisky: 'My teammates had my back all the way'
Mitchell Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy react to the fight between the 49ers and Bears after Trubisky was hit late.
Week 17 NFL lines
The Steelers opened as 16.5-point favorites in one of the most one-sided lines of Week 17. Here are the rest of the lines for the final week of the NFL regular season.
Steelers couldn't finish in New Orleans and now might be finished
In arguably its gutsiest performance of the year, Pittsburgh fails to overcome mistakes and controversy in a loss that has its playoff hopes on edge.
Redskins' Jay Gruden 'quite disappointed' in D.J. Swearinger
D.J. Swearinger is a passionate player who has had a good season, but he's risked his future by publicly criticizing his coordinator.
From 4.7 percent to near reality: Ravens now in first place in AFC North
The surging Ravens, once nearly out of the playoff hunt, have come back to overtake the Steelers and lead the AFC North with one game to play.