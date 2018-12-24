You couldn't script a much better start for the Seahawks than this: a three-and-out on defense then an 11-play, 83-yard drive. Chris Carson capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run. He ran behind the right side of Seattle's line, which on that play had third-stringers at guard (Ethan Pocic) and tackle (Elijah Nkansah, who came in after George Fant got hurt). That's another indication of the job that new line coach Mike Solari has done as Tom Cable's replacement. Carson entered tonight needing 87 yards to become Seattle's first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.