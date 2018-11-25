Bobby Wagner said this week that his biggest takeaway from having played the Panthers so many times is that you can't let Cam Newton get going because he feeds off his own big plays. Newton and the Panthers were rolling on their opening drive and threatening to score before Wagner and Jarran Reed stopped the quarterback on a fourth-down keeper. The Seahawks know all about falling into an early hole here in Charlotte, which is what happened in their divisional-round loss to the Panthers three years ago. Wagner and Reed prevented that from happening again.