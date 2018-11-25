Win Probability 65.9%
|SEA
|CAR
CAR 65.9%
SEA
0
CAR
3
4th & 5 at SEA 7
(2:15) G.Gano 26 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA12
- 115CAR
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0CAR
Possession9:033:46SEACAR
1st Downs
- SEA1
- 6CAR
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|Panthers
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|SEA
|CAR
FG
2:15
Graham Gano Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 3:21
|0
|3
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New NFL All Team Car Truck Windshield Folding Front Window Sun Shade Large Size$20.30Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New 4pcs Set NFL Pick Your Team Heavy Duty Rubber Vinyl Coasters$10.48Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New All NFL Teams Country Danger Ahead STOP Sign 12" x 12" Octagon Made in USA$9.98Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from SEA @ CAR
NFL
NFL
Bobby Wagner said this week that his biggest takeaway from having played the Panthers so many times is that you can't let Cam Newton get going because he feeds off his own big plays. Newton and the Panthers were rolling on their opening drive and threatening to score before Wagner and Jarran Reed stopped the quarterback on a fourth-down keeper. The Seahawks know all about falling into an early hole here in Charlotte, which is what happened in their divisional-round loss to the Panthers three years ago. Wagner and Reed prevented that from happening again.
NFL
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|389
|282
|Seattle
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|216
|Arizona
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|145
|248
|San Francisco
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|230
|266
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|409
|256
|Carolina
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|252
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|280
|307
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|267
|329
NFL News
Panthers' Cam Newton wears 'Creed' cleats
Newton wore cleats that paid tribute to Apollo Creed, who was a part of the "Rocky" series.
Edwards rising with Collins inactive
Matthew Berry says with Alex Collins out, RB Gus Edwards is a smart pick up against the Raiders after his performance against the Bengals last week.
Woodson not ready to write the Patriots off
Charles Woodson explains why he is still confident in the Patriots going forward, despite recent struggles before their bye week.
Hasselbeck credits Luck, offensive line with Colts' success
Matt Hasselbeck explains how QB Andrew Luck is "playing the game different," which has Indianapolis on a four-game winning streak.
Best bets for Packers-Vikings
The Vikings are favored at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Will they cover? Here are our best bets for the game.
Harrison Smith's blueprint to becoming the NFL's best safety
Vikings All-Pro safety Harrison Smith is surprised in the film room by another of coach Mike Zimmer's former players, Darren Woodson.