Not many experienced receivers? No problem for the Saints and Drew Brees. Tommylee Lewis caught his second career TD pass in the first quarter, then Austin Carr caught his second career TD pass in the second quarter. Carr was about as wide open as a receiver can be on his 12-yard catch because of a play-action fake that was set up by the Saints running all over the Falcons tonight. The Saints have run for 102 yards on 16 carries. Alvin Kamara has 64 yards on eight carries.