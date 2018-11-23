Win Probability 95%
|ATL
|NO
NO 95%
ATL
3
NO
17
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL145
- 203NO
Turnovers
- ATL2
- 1NO
Possession17:3112:29ATLNO
1st Downs
- ATL8
- 13NO
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|3
|0
|3
|Saints
|7
|10
|17
|first Quarter
|ATL
|NO
TD
11:17
Tommylee Lewis Pass From Drew Brees for 28 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49
|0
|7
FG
2:40
Matt Bryant Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 25 yards, 3:03
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|ATL
|NO
FG
9:12
Wil Lutz Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 71 yards, 8:26
|3
|10
TD
3:25
Austin Carr Pass From Drew Brees for 12 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 58 yards, 4:10
|3
|17
Latest from ATL @ NO
Another huge play by the Saints' defense just before halftime to secure their 17-3 lead over the Falcons. LB Alex Anzalone forced a fumble against Julio Jones after a 15-yard catch got him into the red zone. And safety Vonn Bell recovered. The Saints now have two takeaways and four sacks in the first half. Their surging defense has allowed a total of 17 points over the past nine quarters.
Falcons trail the Saints 17-3 at halftime. Turnovers by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in scoring position haven't helped the Falcons' cause. And there have been some coverage breakdowns in defense. Ryan has been sacked four times and fumbled twice, losing one. Offensive line not holding up well vs. Saints front and blitzes. Running game can't get going, either, with 6 rushes for 4 yards by Tevin Coleman.
Not many experienced receivers? No problem for the Saints and Drew Brees. Tommylee Lewis caught his second career TD pass in the first quarter, then Austin Carr caught his second career TD pass in the second quarter. Carr was about as wide open as a receiver can be on his 12-yard catch because of a play-action fake that was set up by the Saints running all over the Falcons tonight. The Saints have run for 102 yards on 16 carries. Alvin Kamara has 64 yards on eight carries.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|378
|239
|Carolina
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|252
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|263
|276
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|267
|329
