After one quarter, Ezekiel Elliott has seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against Washington. When these teams met at FedEx Field last month, he was held to 33 yards on 15 carries, the second-lowest showing of his career. According to ESPN Stats & Information, this is the first time since Week 12 of 2016 Elliott scored on the Cowboys' opening possession. That was also a Thanksgiving game, also against the Redskins. And the Cowboys won.