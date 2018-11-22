Win Probability 80.7%

WSH
DAL
DAL 80.7%

WSH

0

DAL

7

2nd & 8 at WSH 11

(14:11) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Reed to WAS 29 for 18 yards (J.Heath).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH60
    • 102DAL

  • Turnovers

    • WSH1
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    WSHDAL
    9:376:12

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH3
    • 6DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 45°
  • Line: DAL -7.0
  • Over/Under: 40
Capacity: 100,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:WSH 29
Drive:2 plays, 20 yds2 plays, 20 yards, 0:40
WSH DAL 50 20 20 WSH DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 8 at WSH 11
WIN %: 80.7
(14:11) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Reed to WAS 29 for 18 yards (J.Heath).

Jordan ReedWSH, TE, #86

3REC
49YDS
0TD