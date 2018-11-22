Win Probability 80.7%
|WSH
|DAL
DAL 80.7%
WSH
0
DAL
7
2nd & 8 at WSH 11
(14:11) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Reed to WAS 29 for 18 yards (J.Heath).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH60
- 102DAL
Turnovers
- WSH1
- 0DAL
Possession9:376:12WSHDAL
1st Downs
- WSH3
- 6DAL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|0
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
TD
10:02
Ezekiel Elliott 16 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:58
|0
|7
After one quarter, Ezekiel Elliott has seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against Washington. When these teams met at FedEx Field last month, he was held to 33 yards on 15 carries, the second-lowest showing of his career. According to ESPN Stats & Information, this is the first time since Week 12 of 2016 Elliott scored on the Cowboys' opening possession. That was also a Thanksgiving game, also against the Redskins. And the Cowboys won.
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|197
|198
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|190
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|205
|231
|New York
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|215
|263
