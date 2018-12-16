Win Probability 81.6%

DAL
IND
IND 81.6%

DAL

0

IND

7

2nd & 7 at DAL 39

(6:17) E.Elliott left end to DAL 48 for 9 yards (C.Geathers). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL155
    • 106IND

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 0IND

  • Possession

    DALIND
    8:4914:54

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL10
    • 8IND

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Indianapolis, IN 46225
  • 28°
  • Line: IND -3.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 63,000
Down:2nd & 17
Ball on:DAL 29
Drive:5 plays, 20 yds5 plays, 20 yards, 2:49
DAL IND 50 20 20 DAL IND 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 7 at DAL 39
WIN %: 81.6
Ezekiel ElliottDAL, RB, #21

11CAR
52YDS
0TD