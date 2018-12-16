Win Probability 81.6%
|DAL
|IND
IND 81.6%
DAL
0
IND
7
2nd & 7 at DAL 39
(6:17) E.Elliott left end to DAL 48 for 9 yards (C.Geathers). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL155
- 106IND
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 0IND
Possession8:4914:54DALIND
1st Downs
- DAL10
- 8IND
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|Colts
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|DAL
|IND
TD
6:09
Marlon Mack 1 Yard Rush, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
8 plays, 44 yards, 3:46
|0
|7
Latest from DAL @ IND
NFL
Once again, the red zone woes stop the Cowboys with Ezekiel Elliott losing 2 yards and fumbling on fourth and 1 from the Indianapolis 3. On fourth and 1 this season, the Cowboys entered the game converting six of eight opportunities. But this drive was emblematic of the issues all year with Jamize Olawale dropping a sure touchdown pass. Add that to Cole Beasley’s drop in Atlanta and the short throw to Noah Brown at the goal line.
NFL
The Cowboys have been delivering body blows with Ezekiel Elliott (50 yards rushing) all game, but the Colts just stood their ground when they tackled Elliott for a loss on 4th and 1 at Indy's 4-yard line. That's two straight drives that the Colts have stopped the Cowboys in Indy territory. They blocked a field goal in the first quarter.
NFL
Not only did the Cowboys give up points in the first quarter for the first time since Oct. 21, they also failed to score in the first quarter for the first time since that Washington game. They open the second quarter against the Colts with the ball on the Indianapolis 8. Will the red-zone issues come to light on this drive?
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|276
|246
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|281
|295
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|249
|297
|New York
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|331
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|352
|281
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|349
|300
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|251
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|212
|273
