The Cowboys have to settle for a Brett Maher field goal and a 3-0 lead after one drive against Atlanta. Considering the Falcons’ offense, the Cowboys can’t have a poor red-zone day. Cole Beasley dropped a touchdown pass once the Cowboys got to the Atlanta 4. The drive was what the Cowboys need - 15 plays, 85 yards, 7:23 – but they can’t settle for field goals.