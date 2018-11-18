Win Probability 51.6%

DAL
ATL
ATL 51.6%

DAL

3

ATL

3

4th & 4 at DAL 23

(14:56) M.Bryant 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL80
    • 81ATL

  • Turnovers

    • DAL0
    • 0ATL

  • Possession

    DALATL
    7:457:23

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL5
    • 5ATL

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Atlanta, GA 30313
  • 43°
  • Line: ATL -3.5
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 75,000

Field Goal

DAL ATL 50 20 20 DAL ATL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Matt BryantATL, PK, #3

1/1FG
41LONG
0XP
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Cowboys303
Falcons033
first QuarterDALATL
FG
2:56
Brett Maher Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 85 yards, 7:23
30
second QuarterDALATL
FG
14:52
Matt Bryant Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 52 yards, 3:04
33