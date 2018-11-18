Win Probability 51.6%
|DAL
|ATL
ATL 51.6%
DAL
3
ATL
3
4th & 4 at DAL 23
(14:56) M.Bryant 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
Total Yards
- DAL80
- 81ATL
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 0ATL
Possession7:457:23DALATL
1st Downs
- DAL5
- 5ATL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|Falcons
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
FG
2:56
Brett Maher Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 85 yards, 7:23
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|DAL
|ATL
FG
14:52
Matt Bryant Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 52 yards, 3:04
|3
|3
The Cowboys have to settle for a Brett Maher field goal and a 3-0 lead after one drive against Atlanta. Considering the Falcons’ offense, the Cowboys can’t have a poor red-zone day. Cole Beasley dropped a touchdown pass once the Cowboys got to the Atlanta 4. The drive was what the Cowboys need - 15 plays, 85 yards, 7:23 – but they can’t settle for field goals.
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|176
|175
|Dallas
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|181
|171
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|198
|183
|New York
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|177
|228
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|330
|232
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|232
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|244
|254
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|232
|291
