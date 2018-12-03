Win Probability 93.8%
|LAC
|PIT
PIT 93.8%
LAC
7
PIT
23
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC140
- 218PIT
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 1PIT
Possession14:5615:04LACPIT
1st Downs
- LAC7
- 14PIT
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|7
|0
|7
|Steelers
|13
|10
|23
|first Quarter
|LAC
|PIT
TD
9:20
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
4 plays, 58 yards, 1:59
|0
|7
TD
4:41
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 48 yards, 3:01
|0
|13
TD
1:04
Travis Benjamin Pass From Philip Rivers for 46 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Jones.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
|7
|13
|second Quarter
|LAC
|PIT
FG
2:40
Chris Boswell Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 4 yards, 0:59
|7
|16
TD
0:17
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 28 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 91 yards, 1:18
|7
|23
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from LAC @ PIT
NFL
Antonio Brown's 28-yard touchdown gave him 23.7 PPR fantasy points at halftime. He has now scored at least 15 points in each of the Steelers' first 12 games. He, Davante Adams (2018) and Jerry Rice (1995) are the only three wide receivers since at least 1950 to score 15-plus points in each of their teams' first 12 games of a season.
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|444
|327
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|307
|219
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|276
|262
|Oakland
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|220
|367
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|1
|.682
|316
|249
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|297
|214
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|371
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|266
|312
NFL News
Thielen 'thought the play was cheap' before Belichick exchange
Adam Thielen says it was "interesting timing" for Patrick Chung to go down with an injury before Bill Belichick threw a challenge flag.
Wilson throws 4 TDs in win over 49ers
Russell Wilson throws 4 touchdowns, 3 of them in the first half, in the Seahawks' 43-16 win over the 49ers.
NFL Week 13 overreactions: Not-so-wild ideas for MVP, new Packers coach
Could a defender really win NFL MVP? Who will get the chance to be Aaron Rodgers' new coach? Let's tackle Week 13's toughest questions.
Patrick Mahomes clear on reaction to Kareem Hunt video: 'We don't do those things'
Patrick Mahomes became friends with Kareem Hunt last year, but after the team's first game without Hunt, the QB voiced more clearly than any of his teammates or coach Andy Reid the reason Hunt needed to go.
Chase Edmonds' Lambeau 'blessing': First two TDS, family and a win
Cardinals rookie RB Chase Edmonds had a day he'll "never forget for my life" with a big game in an upset victory in front of his mom and sister.
The biggest injuries of NFL Week 13
The latest on all the big injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 14 and beyond.