Win Probability 93.8%

LAC
PIT
PIT 93.8%

LAC

7

PIT

23

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAC140
    • 218PIT

  • Turnovers

    • LAC0
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    LACPIT
    14:5615:04

  • 1st Downs

    • LAC7
    • 14PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 60°
  • Line: PIT -3.0
  • Over/Under: 54
Capacity: 68,400

HALFTIME

LAC PIT 50 20 20 LAC PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 93.8
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Chargers707
Steelers131023
first QuarterLACPIT
TD
9:20
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
4 plays, 58 yards, 1:59
07
TD
4:41
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 48 yards, 3:01
013
TD
1:04
Travis Benjamin Pass From Philip Rivers for 46 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Jones.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:37
713
second QuarterLACPIT
FG
2:40
Chris Boswell Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 4 yards, 0:59
716
TD
0:17
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 28 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 91 yards, 1:18
723