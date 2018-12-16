Win Probability 72.8%
|NE
|PIT
PIT 72.8%
NE
7
PIT
14
2nd & 10 at NE 46
(6:06) (Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon at NE 24. D.Harmon to NE 24 for no gain (J.Smith-Schuster).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE136
- 199PIT
Turnovers
- NE0
- 1PIT
Possession16:357:24NEPIT
1st Downs
- NE5
- 14PIT
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|0
|7
|Steelers
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|NE
|PIT
TD
8:40
Vance McDonald Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 5 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
|0
|7
TD
6:48
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 63 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
3 plays, 77 yards, 1:52
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|NE
|PIT
TD
12:01
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 17 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 92 yards, 4:17
|7
|14
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|364
|293
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|295
|374
|Buffalo
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|215
|333
|New York
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|359
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|367
|306
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|341
|253
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|1
|.464
|309
|348
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|337
|413
