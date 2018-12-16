Win Probability 72.8%

NE
PIT
PIT 72.8%

NE

7

PIT

14

2nd & 10 at NE 46

(6:06) (Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon at NE 24. D.Harmon to NE 24 for no gain (J.Smith-Schuster).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE136
    • 199PIT

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    NEPIT
    16:357:24

  • 1st Downs

    • NE5
    • 14PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 30°
  • Line: NE -2.5
  • Over/Under: 55
Capacity: 68,400
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NE 24
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
NE PIT 50 20 20 NE PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 10 at NE 46
WIN %: 72.8
Duron HarmonNE, S, #21

0TOT
0SACKS
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots707
Steelers7714
first QuarterNEPIT
TD
8:40
Vance McDonald Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 5 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
07
TD
6:48
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 63 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
3 plays, 77 yards, 1:52
77
second QuarterNEPIT
TD
12:01
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 17 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 92 yards, 4:17
714