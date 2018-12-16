Win Probability 82.7%

PHI
LAR
LAR 82.7%

PHI

3

LAR

7

END QUARTER 1

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI47
    • 89LAR

  • Turnovers

    • PHI0
    • 0LAR

  • Possession

    PHILAR
    8:556:05

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI2
    • 6LAR

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: NBC
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAR -13.0
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 93,607
Down:3rd & 6
Ball on:PHI 29
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
PHI LAR 50 20 20 PHI LAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 82.7
END QUARTER 1
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Eagles33
Rams77
first QuarterPHILAR
FG
8:41
Jake Elliott Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 4:49
30
TD
1:16
Todd Gurley II 5 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
13 plays, 80 yards, 7:19
37