Win Probability 82.7%
|PHI
|LAR
LAR 82.7%
PHI
3
LAR
7
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI47
- 89LAR
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 0LAR
Possession8:556:05PHILAR
1st Downs
- PHI2
- 6LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -13.0
- Over/Under: 53
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|3
|3
|Rams
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|LAR
FG
8:41
Jake Elliott Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 4:49
|3
|0
TD
1:16
Todd Gurley II 5 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
13 plays, 80 yards, 7:19
|3
|7
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|276
|269
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|265
|310
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|281
|295
|New York
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|307
|348
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|425
|313
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|363
|292
|San Francisco
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|301
|373
|Arizona
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|192
|367
NFL News
Brady: We're not playing well enough to win
Tom Brady discusses the Pats' loss, saying turnovers are killing them and they aren't taking advantage of the opportunities given to them.
Carroll says Seahawks 'hurt themselves so much' with penalties
Pete Carroll harps on the Seahawks giving up 148 yards in penalties and how "huge lessons" were learned in their loss to San Francisco.
Sam Hubbard, Joe Mixon showed why they're the Bengals' future
The Bengals are playing for 2019 and beyond right now and got some big contributions Sunday from players who they expect to have big roles next year.
Seahawks' sloppy loss means playoff berth will have to wait
Seattle was penalized 14 times for 148 yards and had defensive breakdowns in an overtime loss against the 49ers that put playoff plans on hold.
Steelers finally slay Patriots dragon with one Joe Haden leap
A timely interception by Haden was the centerpiece of "Redemption Sunday" for the Steelers, who snapped a five-game skid against the Patriots.
Uncharacteristic mistakes cost Patriots in loss to Steelers
The Patriots' offense is still struggling to find an identity, and it begs the question of how far they go in the playoffs.