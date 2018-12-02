Win Probability 98.9%
|CLE
|HOU
HOU 98.9%
CLE
0
HOU
23
2nd & 11 at CLE 46
(12:56) (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb to HST 46 for 8 yards (B.McKinney).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE103
- 262HOU
Turnovers
- CLE3
- 0HOU
Possession21:4310:21CLEHOU
1st Downs
- CLE7
- 16HOU
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texans
|10
|13
|0
|23
|first Quarter
|CLE
|HOU
FG
8:12
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 35 Yrd Field Goal , Derrick Kindred Penalty Declined
13 plays, 63 yards, 6:48
|0
|3
TD
7:26
Jordan Thomas Pass From Deshaun Watson for 11 Yrds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
10 plays, 82 yards, 5:38
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|CLE
|HOU
TD
7:36
Baker Mayfield Pass Intercepted, Zach Cunningham 38 Yrd Interception Return, Greg Robinson Penalty D Ka'imi Fairbairn Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 17 yards, 1:36
|0
|10
FG
3:24
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 27 yards, 3:18
|0
|20
FG
0:05
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 1:43
|0
|23
The Texans lead 23-0 at halftime and have looked every bit as dominant as the score would suggest. Houston's defense has held Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to completing 6 of 13 passes for 61 yards and three interceptions. The Texans' offense has also moved the ball well down the field, and Deshaun Watson has completed 17 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|1
|.682
|316
|249
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|271
|198
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|276
|347
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|253
|283
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|273
|222
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|325
|273
|Tennessee
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|195
|223
|Jacksonville
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|197
|243
