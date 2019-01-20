Win Probability 84.7%

LAR
NO
NO 84.7%

LAR

3

NO

13

3rd & 4 at LAR 40

(5:31) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (P.Williams).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAR85
    • 130NO

  • Turnovers

    • LAR1
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    LARNO
    11:5312:36

  • 1st Downs

    • LAR5
    • 7NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 63°
  • Line: NO -3.0
  • Over/Under: 55
Capacity: 73,000
Down:4th & 4
Ball on:LAR 40
Drive:6 plays, 18 yds6 plays, 18 yards, 2:37
LAR NO 50 20 20 LAR NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 4 at LAR 40
WIN %: 84.7
Josh ReynoldsLAR, WR, #83

0REC
0YDS
0TD
FOX1234T
Rams033
Saints13013
first QuarterLARNO
FG
10:07
Wil Lutz Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 56 yards, 4:56
03
FG
7:10
Wil Lutz Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 1:29
06
TD
1:40
Garrett Griffin Pass From Drew Brees for 5 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 68 yards, 3:51
013
second QuarterLARNO
FG
9:49
Greg Zuerlein Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 57 yards, 6:50
313