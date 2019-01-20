Win Probability 84.7%
|LAR
|NO
NO 84.7%
LAR
3
NO
13
3rd & 4 at LAR 40
(5:31) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (P.Williams).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR85
- 130NO
Turnovers
- LAR1
- 0NO
Possession11:5312:36LARNO
1st Downs
- LAR5
- 7NO
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|0
|3
|3
|Saints
|13
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|LAR
|NO
FG
10:07
Wil Lutz Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 56 yards, 4:56
|0
|3
FG
7:10
Wil Lutz Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 6 yards, 1:29
|0
|6
TD
1:40
Garrett Griffin Pass From Drew Brees for 5 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 68 yards, 3:51
|0
|13
|second Quarter
|LAR
|NO
FG
9:49
Greg Zuerlein Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 57 yards, 6:50
|3
|13
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|527
|384
|Seattle
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|428
|347
|San Francisco
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|342
|435
|Arizona
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|225
|425
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|504
|353
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|414
|423
|Carolina
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|376
|382
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|396
|464
