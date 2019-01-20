Win Probability 55.2%

NE
KC
NE 55.2%

NE

7

KC

0

3rd & Goal at KC 1

(13:45) T.Brady pass short middle intended for R.Gronkowski INTERCEPTED by R.Ragland at KC -5. Touchback.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE123
    • -11KC

  • Turnovers

    • NE1
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    NEKC
    2:2214:01

  • 1st Downs

    • NE10
    • 1KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 33°
  • Line: KC -3.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 76,416
Down:--
Ball on:--
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
NE KC 50 20 20 NE KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & Goal at KC 1
WIN %: 55.2
Reggie RaglandKC, LB, #59

4TOT
0SACKS