Win Probability 55.2%
|NE
|KC
NE 55.2%
NE
7
KC
0
3rd & Goal at KC 1
(13:45) T.Brady pass short middle intended for R.Gronkowski INTERCEPTED by R.Ragland at KC -5. Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE123
- -11KC
Turnovers
- NE1
- 0KC
Possession2:2214:01NEKC
1st Downs
- NE10
- 1KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|0
|7
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NE
|KC
TD
6:55
Sony Michel 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
15 plays, 80 yards, 8:05
|7
|0
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|436
|325
|Miami
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|319
|433
|Buffalo
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|269
|374
|New York
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|333
|441
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|565
|421
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|428
|329
|Denver
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|329
|349
|Oakland
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|290
|467
