Win Probability 55.4%
|SEA
|DAL
SEA 55.4%
SEA
3
DAL
3
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA95
- 149DAL
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0DAL
Possession18:059:55SEADAL
1st Downs
- SEA3
- 9DAL
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|SEA
|DAL
FG
9:54
Brett Maher Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 54 yards, 5:10
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|SEA
|DAL
FG
7:05
Sebastian Janikowski Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 69 yards, 2:45
|3
|3
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New NFL Dallas Cowboys Car Truck Front / Rear Rubber Heavy Duty Floor Mats$28.99Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New NFL Dallas Cowboys Helmet Logo Soft Fleece Throw Blanket 50" X 60"$17.95Free ShippingBuy It Now
- NFL Dallas Cowboys Premium Royal Plush Raschel Super Soft Blanket 60"x80"$39.98Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from SEA @ DAL
NFL
Brett Maher made field goals of 62 and 59 yards at home in the regular season but pushed a 58-yarder to the right with 3:12 left in the second quarter. Seattle is set up with great field position at its 48 and they get the ball to start the second half. This is a pivotal stretch of the game where the Cowboys defense has to make a stop.
NFL
After netting 54 yards on their first drive of the game and kicking a field goal, the Cowboys have netted 50 on their last three drives and failed to convert third downs of 2, 11 and 17 yards. With the Seahawks tying the score, the offense has to find something sustainable. They are up to one touchdown in 37 possessions against Seattle in their last three meetings.
NFL
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|527
|384
|Seattle
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|428
|347
|San Francisco
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|342
|435
|Arizona
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|225
|425
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|339
|324
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|367
|348
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|281
|359
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|369
|412
NFL News
Washington State RB James Williams declares for NFL draft
Washington State running back James Williams is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Saturday on social media.
Watt: 'It sucks' losing to Colts
J.J. Watt says it sucks to lose to Indianapolis at home after a comeback season.
Luck proud of Colts' disciplined, team victory
Andrew Luck shares his thoughts about the Colts' 21-7 victory against the Texans and is excited to play against the Chiefs next week.
Colts stay red-hot, storm into Kansas City after beating Houston
After passing the test of Houston's stingy defense, sizzling Indianapolis next takes on the Chiefs -- owners of the NFL's highest-scoring offense.
Wild-card loss spoils Texans' return to top of AFC South
The return to health of Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt fueled Houston to its third division title, but it all ended in a playoff loss against the Colts.
OBJ plays football with animals
Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass from a chimpanzee and tries wrestling the ball away from a large jungle cat.