Win Probability 59.5%
|PHI
|CHI
CHI 59.5%
PHI
3
CHI
0
2nd & 11 at CHI 34
(13:43) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Shaheen to CHI 40 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI105
- 35CHI
Turnovers
- PHI1
- 0CHI
Possession6:1010:07PHICHI
1st Downs
- PHI6
- 2CHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|3
|0
|3
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PHI
|CHI
FG
9:37
Jake Elliott Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 5:28
|3
|0
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New NFL All Team Pick Your Team Fanband Jersey Headband Head-Band Fan Gear$9.68Free ShippingBuy It Now
- New 4pcs NFL Pick Your Team Car Truck Front Rear Back Carpet Floor Mats Set$28.70Free ShippingBuy It Now
- NFL Mid Tier Home Away Team Player Official Jersey Collection Youth (S-XL)$10.99Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from PHI @ CHI
NFL
The Eagles started Isaac Seumalo at LG over Stefen Wisniewski -- which should be an upgrade in pass protection. Wisniewski was the Eagles worst pass protecting offensive lineman this year, with a pass block win rate of 66%. Seumalo, who started nine games this year but missed the last three games due to injury, posted a 78% PBWR this season. PBWR is an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.
NFL
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|339
|324
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|367
|348
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|281
|359
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|369
|412
2018 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Chargers keep Lamar Jackson bottled until late, hang on to advance
The Chargers started seven defensive backs and used that scheme the entire game to stymie the Ravens, who couldn't protect Lamar Jackson.
Magic runs out for Ravens' top defense, Lamar Jackson in playoffs
The Ravens found a winning formula in the regular season with their rookie QB, but Jackson's development as a passer is key to their success in 2019.
Super Bowl XXV: Giants win after Bills go wide right
The New York Giants won their second title thanks to a last-second missed field goal that kicked off the Buffalo Bills' four-game losing streak in the Super Bowl.
Isola: Chargers will win Super Bowl LIII
Frank Isola has a strong feeling the Chargers can overcome the early start time in Baltimore and make a run at the Super Bowl this year.
Broncos blocking teams from interviewing Gary Kubiak for OC openings
The Broncos have blocked other teams from trying to hire away former head coach Gary Kubiak, now with Denver as a personnel adviser, as an offensive coordinator.
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts raced out to a big lead and cruised to a 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in the wild-card game on Saturday.