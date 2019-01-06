Win Probability 59.5%

PHI
CHI
CHI 59.5%

PHI

3

CHI

0

2nd & 11 at CHI 34

(13:43) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Shaheen to CHI 40 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI105
    • 35CHI

  • Turnovers

    • PHI1
    • 0CHI

  • Possession

    PHICHI
    6:1010:07

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI6
    • 2CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 40°
  • Line: CHI -6.5
  • Over/Under: 43
Capacity: 61,500
Down:3rd & 5
Ball on:CHI 40
Drive:2 plays, 5 yds2 plays, 5 yards, 0:38
PHI CHI 50 20 20 PHI CHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 11 at CHI 34
WIN %: 59.5
(13:43) (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Shaheen to CHI 40 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).

Adam ShaheenCHI, TE, #87

1REC
6YDS
0TD