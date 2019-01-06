The Eagles started Isaac Seumalo at LG over Stefen Wisniewski -- which should be an upgrade in pass protection. Wisniewski was the Eagles worst pass protecting offensive lineman this year, with a pass block win rate of 66%. Seumalo, who started nine games this year but missed the last three games due to injury, posted a 78% PBWR this season. PBWR is an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.