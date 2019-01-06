Win Probability 86.2%
|LAC
|BAL
LAC 86.2%
LAC
9
BAL
0
1st & 10 at BAL 46
(:34) (Shotgun) PENALTY on BLT-T.Bowser, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at BLT 46 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC104
- 69BAL
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 2BAL
Possession12:2417:02LACBAL
1st Downs
- LAC6
- 3BAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|6
|3
|9
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|LAC
|BAL
FG
7:03
Mike Badgley Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 2:36
|3
|0
FG
1:14
Mike Badgley Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 2:13
|6
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|BAL
FG
3:26
Mike Badgley Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 37 yards, 5:29
|9
|0
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from LAC @ BAL
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|565
|421
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|428
|329
|Denver
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|329
|349
|Oakland
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|290
|467
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|389
|287
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|428
|360
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|359
|392
|Cincinnati
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|368
|455
NFL News
Isola: Chargers will win Super Bowl LIII
Frank Isola has a strong feeling the Chargers can overcome the early start time in Baltimore and make a run at the Super Bowl this year.
Broncos blocking teams from interviewing Gary Kubiak for OC openings
The Broncos have blocked other teams from trying to hire away former head coach Gary Kubiak, now with Denver as a personnel adviser, as an offensive coordinator.
Ravens want John Harbaugh back as sides continue contract talks
The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh are continuing contract discussions, and all indications are that Baltimore wants him back, league sources told ESPN.
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts raced out to a big lead and cruised to a 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in the wild-card game on Saturday.
Hurns suffers gruesome left ankle injury in 1st quarter
Dallas WR Allen Hurns is carted off the field after a left ankle injury in the first quarter against Seattle.
Elliott, Cowboys power past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Cowboys hung on for a 24-22 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.