Win Probability 64.2%
|DAL
|LAR
LAR 64.2%
DAL
7
LAR
6
4th & Goal at DAL 5
(13:43) G.Zuerlein 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL56
- 127LAR
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 0LAR
Possession12:393:41DALLAR
1st Downs
- DAL4
- 8LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -7.0
- Over/Under: 49
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|7
|0
|7
|Rams
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|DAL
|LAR
FG
9:47
Greg Zuerlein Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 5:16
|0
|3
TD
6:03
Amari Cooper Pass From Dak Prescott for 29 Yrds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
7 plays, 71 yards, 3:41
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|DAL
|LAR
FG
13:43
Greg Zuerlein Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 70 yards, 7:23
|7
|6
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|339
|324
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|367
|348
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|281
|359
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|369
|412
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|527
|384
|Seattle
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|428
|347
|San Francisco
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|342
|435
|Arizona
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|225
|425
