Win Probability 95.1%

IND
KC
KC 95.1%

IND

7

KC

24

2nd & 1 at KC 5

(:08) (Shotgun) A.Luck pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox (S.Nelson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND91
    • 274KC

  • Turnovers

    • IND0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    INDKC
    21:298:31

  • 1st Downs

    • IND4
    • 18KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 33°
  • Line: KC -5.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 76,416

HALFTIME

IND KC 50 20 20 IND KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 1 at KC 5
(:03) A.Vinatieri 23 yard field goal is No Good, Hit Left Upright, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.

Adam VinatieriIND, PK, #4

0/1FG
0LONG
1XP
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Colts077
Chiefs141024
first QuarterINDKC
TD
10:05
Damien Williams 10 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 90 yards, 3:00
07
TD
6:28
Tyreek Hill 36 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
8 plays, 70 yards, 3:04
014
second QuarterINDKC
FG
12:18
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 53 yards, 6:59
017
TD
5:56
Blocked Kick Recovered by Zach Pascal (IND), A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
5 plays, 1 yard, 4:10
717
TD
1:46
Patrick Mahomes 4 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:16
724