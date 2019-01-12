Win Probability 95.1%
|IND
|KC
KC 95.1%
IND
7
KC
24
2nd & 1 at KC 5
(:08) (Shotgun) A.Luck pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox (S.Nelson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND91
- 274KC
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0KC
Possession21:298:31INDKC
1st Downs
- IND4
- 18KC
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|0
|7
|7
|Chiefs
|14
|10
|24
|first Quarter
|IND
|KC
TD
10:05
Damien Williams 10 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 90 yards, 3:00
|0
|7
TD
6:28
Tyreek Hill 36 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
8 plays, 70 yards, 3:04
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|IND
|KC
FG
12:18
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 53 yards, 6:59
|0
|17
TD
5:56
Blocked Kick Recovered by Zach Pascal (IND), A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
5 plays, 1 yard, 4:10
|7
|17
TD
1:46
Patrick Mahomes 4 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:16
|7
|24
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
Latest from IND @ KC
NFL
NFL
The Chiefs had been solid on special teams all season. The Colts must have seen a weakness in their punt protection. They came up the middle to block a punt and recover for a touchdown. So even though Indianapolis doesn't have a first down, they have a TD and cut their deficit to 17-7 in the second quarter.
NFL
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|402
|316
|Indianapolis
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|433
|344
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|310
|303
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|245
|316
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|565
|421
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|428
|329
|Denver
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|329
|349
|Oakland
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|290
|467
NFL News
100 entrants fail at Chicago brewery's 'Cody Parkey Challenge'
Chicago-based Goose Island Brewery invited fans to attempt a 43-yard field goal on Saturday after Bears kicker Cody Parkey's miss last week. Out of 100 entrants, no one was successful.
Kelce compares diverse playbook to restaurant menu
Travis Kelce sits down for part two of his interview with Chris Berman and compares the Chiefs' playbook to a restaurant menu when talking about all the different plays and options.
Kingsbury using college experience to coach young NFL players
Kliff Kingsbury sits down with ESPN's Sam Ponder and reflects on all that has gone on with him in the past week, being named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
On this date: Jets win Super Bowl III
On Jan. 12, 1969, Joe Namath and the Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 to win Super Bowl III.
Are the Dallas Cowboys black America's team?
If there are indeed two Americas, are the Dallas Cowboys representative of both of them?
Are the Philadelphia Eagles still the wokest team in the NFL?
Did Eric Reid's beef with Malcolm Jenkins hurt the perception of the Eagles as social justice advocates