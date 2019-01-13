The Saints are back in the game thanks to two huge fourth-down plays. First they faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 30-yard line (and converted with a 4-yard run by Taysom Hill). Then they got a 2-yard TD pass to undrafted rookie WR Keith Kirkwood on fourth-and-goal. Saints have had to take risks to keep the game close. Perhaps that will start to change the momentum in a re-energized Superdome.