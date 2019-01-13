Win Probability 61.3%
|PHI
|NO
PHI 61.3%
PHI
14
NO
7
4th & 9 at PHI 35
(1:29) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to NO 11, Center-R.Lovato. T.Lewis ran ob at NO 26 for 15 yards (D.Goedert). PENALTY on NO-C.Banjo, Illegal Block Above the Waist, 5 yards, enforced at NO 11.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI200
- 129NO
Turnovers
- PHI1
- 1NO
Possession14:0614:36PHINO
1st Downs
- PHI11
- 8NO
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|14
|0
|14
|Saints
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|NO
TD
10:49
Jordan Matthews Pass From Nick Foles for 37 Yrds Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 76 yards, 4:05
|7
|0
TD
4:37
Nick Foles 1 Yard Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|PHI
|NO
TD
7:23
Keith Kirkwood Pass From Drew Brees for 2 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
12 plays, 79 yards, 6:12
|14
|7
Latest from PHI @ NO
NFL
The Saints are back in the game thanks to two huge fourth-down plays. First they faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 30-yard line (and converted with a 4-yard run by Taysom Hill). Then they got a 2-yard TD pass to undrafted rookie WR Keith Kirkwood on fourth-and-goal. Saints have had to take risks to keep the game close. Perhaps that will start to change the momentum in a re-energized Superdome.
NFL
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|339
|324
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|367
|348
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|281
|359
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|369
|412
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|504
|353
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|414
|423
|Carolina
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|376
|382
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|396
|464
