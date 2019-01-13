Win Probability 61.3%

LAC
NE
NE 61.3%

LAC

7

NE

7

1st & 10 at NE 33

(4:51) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.White.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAC72
    • 75NE

  • Turnovers

    • LAC0
    • 0NE

  • Possession

    LACNE
    7:162:53

  • 1st Downs

    • LAC3
    • 7NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 35°
  • Line: NE -3.5
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 65,878
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:NE 33
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:05
LAC NE 50 20 20 LAC NE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at NE 33
WIN %: 61.3
(4:51) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.White.

Tom BradyNE, QB, #12

7/9C/ATT
60YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Chargers77
Patriots77
first QuarterLACNE
TD
7:49
Sony Michel 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
14 plays, 83 yards, 7:11
07
TD
4:56
Keenan Allen Pass From Philip Rivers for 43 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Jones.
6 plays, 67 yards, 2:53
77