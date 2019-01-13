Coin-toss follow-up (via ESPN's Stats & Information): Over the last three postseasons, the Patriots elected to receive after winning the toss three times. The rest of the NFL has done it once over that time period. Furthermore, in the 2018 regular season, a team won the toss and elected to receive just 13 times. Only one team, the Steelers, scored a TD on the opening possession (vs. New England).