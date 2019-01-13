Win Probability 61.3%
|LAC
|NE
NE 61.3%
LAC
7
NE
7
1st & 10 at NE 33
(4:51) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.White.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC72
- 75NE
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 0NE
Possession7:162:53LACNE
1st Downs
- LAC3
- 7NE
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|7
|7
|Patriots
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|LAC
|NE
TD
7:49
Sony Michel 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
14 plays, 83 yards, 7:11
|0
|7
TD
4:56
Keenan Allen Pass From Philip Rivers for 43 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Jones.
6 plays, 67 yards, 2:53
|7
|7
NFL
Coin-toss follow-up (via ESPN's Stats & Information): Over the last three postseasons, the Patriots elected to receive after winning the toss three times. The rest of the NFL has done it once over that time period. Furthermore, in the 2018 regular season, a team won the toss and elected to receive just 13 times. Only one team, the Steelers, scored a TD on the opening possession (vs. New England).
NFL
The Patriots, who usually defer, surprised by taking the ball after winning the opening toss. Then they put together an impressive 14-play, 83-yard opening TD drive. Rob Gronkowski drawing a pass interference call in end zone on third down set up a Sony Michel TD run. While not showing up on stat sheet, Gronkowski made a big impact on the drive.
NFL
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|565
|421
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|428
|329
|Denver
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|329
|349
|Oakland
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|290
|467
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|436
|325
|Miami
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|319
|433
|Buffalo
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|269
|374
|New York
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|333
|441
