Win Probability 70%
|NYG
|CLE
CLE 70%
NYG
3
CLE
7
1st and 10 at CLE 34
(12:45) D.Kizer pass short right to M.Dayes to CLV 40 for 6 yards (C.Grant).
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- NYG 99
- 123 CLE
-
Turnovers
- NYG 1
- 1 CLE
-
PossessionNYG CLE
-
1st Downs
- NYG 6
- 10 CLE
Game Highlights
OBJ's season 'flashed before his eyes'
Garrett collects first sack for Browns
Kizer keeps it himself for TD
OBJ leaves with ankle sprain
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Browns
|0
|7
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|NYG
|CLE
FG
13:09
Mike Nugent Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 37 yards, 2:39
|3
|0
TD
1:10
DeShone Kizer 1 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
5 plays, 28 yards, 2:27
|3
|7
Now
OBJ's season 'flashed before his eyes'
Charles Woodson doesn't believe that the hit on Odell Beckham Jr. was a dirty hit but rather the defender losing his footing and landing on OBJ's legs.
Garrett collects first sack for Browns
Myles Garrett brings down Geno Smith, reeling in his first sack as a Brown to end the first half.
Kizer keeps it himself for TD
DeShone Kizer rushes up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-3 lead over the Giants.
Pat McManamon ESPN Staff Writer
The Browns got a touchdown after Jason McCourty forced a turnover by ripping the ball out of Sterling Shepard's hands after a reception. DeShone Kizer got the TD on a one-yard sneak that was set up by a screen pass to Danny Vitale that went 16 yards.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Beckham was cleared for concussion. Ankle is the concern now. Thinking positively, he was able to jog off field on it.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Odell Beckham leaving for x-rays on ankle and being evaluated for concussion, per Lisa Salters.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Odell Beckham left the game with an apparent knee injury. He was hit low. Didn't appear happy with the hit and was in pain. Rolled up in a ball after jogging off field.
OBJ leaves with ankle sprain
Odell Beckham Jr. makes a leaping catch in the second quarter, but comes down awkwardly and leaves the field with a sprained ankle.
Pat McManamon ESPN Staff Writer
Odell Beckham Jr. was not at all happy with a low hit by Briean Boddy-Calhoun after a reception. Boddy-Calhoun went low from behind and hit Beckham on the left knee. Beckham left the game and was clearly angry with the hit.
Johnson Jr. stiff-arms defender, appears to injure shoulder
Duke Johnson Jr. stiffs-arms a defender on a 12-yard run that gets called back due to a holding penalty. Johnson appears to hurt his shoulder as he walks off field.
Browns players form kneeling circle during national anthem
Ahead of the Browns' preseason game against the Giants, several Cleveland players, including Jabrill Peppers and Kenny Britt, kneel together during the national anthem.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie took a series at free safety. Had never seen that before. Not even in practice.
Pierre-Paul intercepts Osweiler's tipped pass
On second down, Brock Osweiler's pass gets deflected and Jason Pierre-Paul makes the heads-up play for an interception.
Peppers impresses with 31-yard punt return
Jabrill Peppers fields the punt and returns it 31 yards past midfield into Giants' territory.
Hasselbeck: The hype train is huge on Kizer
Monday Night Countdown explains why DeShone Kizer has an opportunity to become the Browns starting QB, unless Brock Osweiler can prove to move the ball down the field.
Pat McManamon ESPN Staff Writer
Duke Johnson will start at RB for Isaiah Crowell, whose groin issue is not believed to be serious. Expect to get a heavy dose of rookie Matthew Dayes as well.
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
CB Eli Apple not on list of players ruled out vs. Browns. Still wouldn't expect much though. Ruled out: WRs Dwayne Harris and Darius Powe, RB Shaun Draughn, LBs Mark Herzlich, J.T. Thomas and Keenan Robinson and OT Michael Bowie.
Pat McManamon ESPN Staff Writer
Lengthy list of Browns who will not play tonight includes RB Isaiah Crowell (groin) and DL Caleb Brantley (shoulder): DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion) DB Marcus Burley (face laceration) RB Isaiah Crowell (groin) DB Howard Wilson (knee) DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) DL Nate Orchard (groin) DL Danny Shelton (knee) DL Cam Johnson (knee) OL Gabe Ikard (concussion) OL Joe Thomas (not injury related) OL Cameron Erving (calf) OL Joel Bitonio (knee) DL Caleb Brantley (shoulder)
Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer
Expecting the Giants to run 5 WR screens, an end around to Odell Beckham, a few quick slants and screens to RBs. Not going to have Eli Manning sit back there and take hits on shots downfield.
OBJ attempts to look at the solar eclipse
Odell Beckham Jr. tries to look up at the sun to see the solar eclipse but he has to keep looking away.
Giants, Browns at opposite ends of QB consistency
Eli Manning made his first career start in Week 11 of 2004; he's been the only QB to start for the Giants since then. New York is the only team to start one QB in that span, while the Browns have started 22 since Week 11 of 2004, the most in the NFL.
Browns expect the best out of Garrett
Adam Schefter joins SportsCenter to share the positive feedback he has heard so far on No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett.