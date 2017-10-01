The Saints continue with the bend-but-don't-break approach on defense that served them so well in the first half at Carolina last week. Cornerback Ken Crawley snagged an interception in the end zone when Dolphins QB Jay Cutler targeted TE Julius Thomas on first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. The Saints had their first three interceptions of the season last week -- and got their first win as a result.

Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer