(5:14) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 42 for 11 yards (X.Howard). Penalty on MIA-X.Howard, Illegal Use of Hands, declined.
Total Yards
- NO22
- 91MIA
Turnovers
- NO0
- 1MIA
Possession8:321:14NOMIA
1st Downs
- NO2
- 6MIA
- London
- Line: NO -4.0
- Over/Under: 52
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|Dolphins
|0
|0
The Saints continue with the bend-but-don't-break approach on defense that served them so well in the first half at Carolina last week. Cornerback Ken Crawley snagged an interception in the end zone when Dolphins QB Jay Cutler targeted TE Julius Thomas on first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. The Saints had their first three interceptions of the season last week -- and got their first win as a result.
Dolphins QB Jay Cutler throws a bad interception in the end zone to cap an otherwise good first drive for the Dolphins. TE Julius Thomas could have done a better job fighting for the ball.
Saints rookie LB Alex Anzalone left the field with trainers on the opening drive and walked back to the locker room. No immediate updated on the injury. Veteran Craig Robertson replaced him on the field.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|66
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|41
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|78
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|50
|37
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|95
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|25
|37
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|72
