Win Probability 51.4%

NE
TB
NE 51.4%

NE

0

TB

0

4th and 5 at NE 25

(10:44) (Punt formation) R.Allen punts 53 yards to TB 22, Center-J.Cardona. B.Reedy to TB 36 for 14 yards (J.Bademosi).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE27
    • 11TB

  • Turnovers

    • NE1
    • 0TB

  • Possession

    NETB
    1:292:59

  • 1st Downs

    • NE2
    • 1TB

Game Information

Raymond James Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Tampa, FL 33607
  • 73°
  • Line: NE -4.0
  • Over/Under: 55
Capacity: 65647
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:TB 36
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
NE TB 50 20 20 NE TB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 5 at NE 25
WIN %: 51.4
(10:44) (Punt formation) R.Allen punts 53 yards to TB 22, Center-J.Cardona. B.Reedy to TB 36 for 14 yards (J.Bademosi).

Bernard ReedyTB, WR, #18

1NO.
14.0AVG
14LONG
0TD

NFL News