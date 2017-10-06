Win Probability 51.4%
|NE
|TB
NE 51.4%
NE
0
TB
0
4th and 5 at NE 25
(10:44) (Punt formation) R.Allen punts 53 yards to TB 22, Center-J.Cardona. B.Reedy to TB 36 for 14 yards (J.Bademosi).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE27
- 11TB
Turnovers
- NE1
- 0TB
Possession1:292:59NETB
1st Downs
- NE2
- 1TB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|0
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
Latest from NE @ TB
Justin Evans is the first rookie to intercept Tom Brady since the Jets' Marcus Williams in Week 16 of the 2014 season, per ESPN Stats & Info.
How will the Patriots adjust without Rob Gronkowski? The 4-WR set is one answer. Seldom used entering the game, the Patriots ran it three times on their opening drive.
Tom Brady's INT to end the Patriots' first drive marks the first time the team hasn't scored on its opening drive this season. They had three TDs and one FG on those drives entering the game.
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|73
|54
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|92
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|129
|128
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|25
|57
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|78
|70
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|64
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
