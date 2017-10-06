Derek Carr returns to practice for Raiders after back injury Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the practice field four days after breaking a bone in his back.

Answering Week 5's biggest fantasy football questions When will Martavis Bryant have his breakout game? And is there any hope Jay Ajayi will return to his 2016 form? NFL Nation reporters weigh in on the burning fantasy-relevant questions this week (and beyond).

Hopkins explains why he called Watson a 'general' Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins says he used the term "general" to describe rookie QB Deshaun Watson because of the way he carries himself on and off the field.

Jets fan Larry David not happy with team's winning streak Consecutive victories might have some Jets fans smiling, but not Brooklyn-born comedian Larry David, who's eyeing on the top pick in the 2018 draft.

Young: Goff needs to stick to fundamentals Steve Young explains how Jared Goff needs to take what the defense gives him during his matchup with the Seahawks.