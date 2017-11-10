Win Probability 70.7%

SEA
ARI
SEA 70.7%

SEA

7

ARI

7

2nd and 10 at SEA 22

(14:08) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Baldwin to SEA 36 for 14 yards (A.Bethea).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA62
    • 50ARI

  • Turnovers

    • SEA0
    • 1ARI

  • Possession

    SEAARI
    8:178:09

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA5
    • 7ARI

Game Information

U of Phoenix Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • 75°
  • Line: SEA -6.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 63,400
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:SEA 36
Drive:2 plays, 14 yds2 plays, 14 yards, 0:45
SEA ARI 50 20 20 SEA ARI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
WIN %: 70.7
Doug BaldwinSEA, WR, #89

3REC
37YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Seahawks707
Cardinals067
first QuarterSEAARI
TD
5:07
Jimmy Graham Pass From Russell Wilson for 6 Yrds, B.Walsh extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-J.Ryan.
9 plays, 51 yards, 4:00
70
second QuarterSEAARI
TD
14:53
Jermaine Gresham Pass From Drew Stanton for 14 Yrds, P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Drescher, Holder-A.Lee.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
77

