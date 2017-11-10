Win Probability 70.7%
|SEA
|ARI
SEA 70.7%
SEA
7
ARI
7
2nd and 10 at SEA 22
(14:08) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Baldwin to SEA 36 for 14 yards (A.Bethea).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA62
- 50ARI
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 1ARI
Possession8:178:09SEAARI
1st Downs
- SEA5
- 7ARI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|7
|0
|7
|Cardinals
|0
|6
|7
|first Quarter
|SEA
|ARI
TD
5:07
Jimmy Graham Pass From Russell Wilson for 6 Yrds, B.Walsh extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-J.Ryan.
9 plays, 51 yards, 4:00
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|SEA
|ARI
TD
14:53
Jermaine Gresham Pass From Drew Stanton for 14 Yrds, P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Drescher, Holder-A.Lee.
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
|7
|7
Latest from SEA @ ARI
Adrian Peterson Watch: He had 8 carries for 14 yards in the first quarter, putting him on pace for 32 carries which would be his second straight 30-carry game. It would be the second time in his career that he had back-to-back 30-carry games. He last did it in Weeks 12 and 13 in 2013.
Four defensive penalties on Seattle aided a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive by Arizona. Pete Carroll can't be happy about that after the Seahawks committed 16 penalties last week, which now has them on pace to break the NFL's single-season record, but some of the flags on that drive were borderline.
While Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton was scrambling during that last play with a handful of Seahawks in hot pursuit, it looked like he turned to the ref standing behind him to argue for a face mask penalty -- which was called.
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|263
|155
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|189
|149
|Arizona
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|139
|201
|San Francisco
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|143
|239
