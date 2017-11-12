Win Probability 93.3%
|NO
|BUF
NO 93.3%
NO
14
BUF
3
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO226
- 103BUF
Turnovers
- NO1
- 0BUF
Possession11:3016:30NOBUF
1st Downs
- NO14
- 4BUF
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|7
|7
|14
|Bills
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|NO
|BUF
FG
11:02
Stephen Hauschka Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 4:02
|0
|3
TD
6:18
Mark Ingram 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:40
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|NO
|BUF
TD
9:03
Mark Ingram 3 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
8 plays, 48 yards, 4:47
|14
|3
Latest from NO @ BUF
The Bills defense looks like a shell of the unit that led the league in points allowed through Week 4. Through 21 minutes of game action Sunday, they've allowed 156 yards and 14 points to the Saints. Run defense has been particularly spotty -- the Saints have averaged 6.2 yards per rush, partly because of poor tackling.
Nearly the entire Saints bench has surrounded Saints RB Daniel Lasco as he's taken into stretcher and into ambulance. Lasco raised his right hand before he was loaded into ambulance.
Ambulance is on the field at New Era Field as Saints RB Daniel Lasco is being stretchered off the field. He was involved in collision on kickoff with about 9 minutes remaining in second quarter.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|155
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|168
|159
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|172
|Tampa Bay
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|198
2017 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|174
|149
|Miami
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|116
|179
|New York
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|191
|207
