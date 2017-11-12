Win Probability 93.3%

NO
BUF
NO 93.3%

NO

14

BUF

3

Two-Minute Warning

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO226
    • 103BUF

  • Turnovers

    • NO1
    • 0BUF

  • Possession

    NOBUF
    11:3016:30

  • 1st Downs

    • NO14
    • 4BUF

Game Information

New Era Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Buffalo, NY 14127
  • 39°
  • Line: NO -2.0
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 73,097
Down:1st & Goal
Ball on:BUF 10
Drive:6 plays, 70 yds6 plays, 70 yards, 3:43
NO BUF 50 20 20 NO BUF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 93.3
Two-Minute Warning
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Saints7714
Bills303
first QuarterNOBUF
FG
11:02
Stephen Hauschka Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 4:02
03
TD
6:18
Mark Ingram 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:40
73
second QuarterNOBUF
TD
9:03
Mark Ingram 3 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
8 plays, 48 yards, 4:47
143

NFL News