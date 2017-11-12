Packers RB Aaron Jones ruled out with knee injury Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Martellus Bennett expected to make debut with Patriots on Sunday night Tight end Martellus Bennett, who was waived by the Packers on Wednesday with a "failure to disclose a physical condition" designation, is expected to make his debut with the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football."

Biggest NFL injuries of Week 10 Steelers CB Joe Haden (leg) and Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) are among the key injuries early on in Week 10. Get caught up on all the players who got banged up here.

How Martellus Bennett's presence could affect others on Patriots' roster If newly reacquired tight end Martellus Bennett is active Sunday night for the Patriots, how will that impact the team's seven-player inactive list?

How Pats could prep for altitude in Denver The NFL Countdown crew lends its expertise on high-altitude training ahead of the Patriots' Week 10 clash with the Broncos in Denver.