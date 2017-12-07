Win Probability 70.4%
|NO
|ATL
ATL 70.4%
NO
3
ATL
3
1st and 10 at NO 15
(6:39) D.Freeman left end to NO 8 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO123
- 143ATL
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0ATL
Possession11:4311:45NOATL
1st Downs
- NO6
- 8ATL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|3
|0
|3
|Falcons
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|NO
|ATL
FG
9:50
Wil Lutz Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 54 yards, 5:10
|3
|0
FG
5:33
Matt Bryant Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 65 yards, 4:17
|3
|3
Latest from NO @ ATL
Falcons 1 for 3 on third down after one quarter. No third-and-7 or longer yet, but Matt Ryan feeling the third-down pressure. Helps that the Falcons' defense has held the Saints to 1 of 3 on third down, too.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara is being evaluated for a possible concussion after walking back to the locker room with trainers. That means veteran Mark Ingram should be in store for a heavy workload on Thursday night. ... Saints LB A.J. Klein is also questionable to return with a groin injury and has been replaced in the lineup by Michael Mauti.
Falcons had a nice drive going and hit on an explosive play from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones but had to settle for a Matt Bryant field goal. Settled for three fields goals and scored no touchdowns in last week's loss to the Vikings. Let's see if they get over the hump. They moved the ball and have a run-pass balance early.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|353
|243
|Carolina
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|269
|238
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|274
|244
|Tampa Bay
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|243
|288
