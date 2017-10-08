Win Probability 96.1%
|CAR
|DET
CAR 96.1%
CAR
27
DET
10
4th and 2 at CAR 40
(6:09) M.Palardy punts 60 yards to end zone, Center-J.Jansen, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR328
- 104DET
Turnovers
- CAR0
- 1DET
Possession15:5323:08CARDET
1st Downs
- CAR13
- 10DET
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|3
|14
|10
|27
|Lions
|3
|7
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|CAR
|DET
FG
11:36
Matt Prater Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 63 yards, 3:28
|0
|3
FG
3:51
Graham Gano Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:01
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|CAR
|DET
TD
13:32
Zach Zenner 1 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-J.Locke.
9 plays, 78 yards, 5:19
|3
|10
TD
11:04
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 6 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:28
|10
|10
TD
0:48
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 10 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
11 plays, 73 yards, 4:10
|17
|10
|third Quarter
|CAR
|DET
TD
10:43
Kelvin Benjamin Pass From Cam Newton for 31 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:17
|24
|10
FG
9:26
Graham Gano Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -3 yards, 1:09
|27
|10
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from CAR @ DET
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has consecutive 300-yard passing games for the first time since the first two games of his career. He went over 400 yards in both of those. Almost seems hard to believe he hasn't done this since.
The Lions offense looks all sorts of discombobulated at this point. Since Detroit's touchdown drive, the Lions have had 13 yards of offense.
Panthers corner Darlyl Worley keeps flexing his right knee as he is helped off the field. Julius Peppers appeared to be limping when he left after getting that sack, giving him 149 for his career and 5.5 on the season.
2017 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|78
|70
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|83
2017 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Giants' Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard leave early vs. Chargers
The Giants lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard to injuries against the Chargers on Sunday.
Torrey Smith launches 'home run' for touchdown celebration
With a nod to the drama of another sport in October, Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown catch by hitting one out of the park.
Browns bench rookie QB DeShone Kizer after scoreless first half
The Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer after a scoreless first half against the Jets and replaced him with Kevin Hogan who led the team to touchdown
Colts cap Peyton Manning festivities with number retirement
A jersey retirement Sunday capped off a weekend where the Colts honored quarterback Peyton Manning for his 14 years with the franchise.
Vegas native Ronnie Stanley 'playing for more than my team,' set to donate
Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, a Las Vegas native, will donate to victims of the shootings and their families based on his play on Sunday.
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald catches pass for 200 straight games, joins Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has now caught a pass in 200 consecutive games, joining Jerry Rice (274 games) and tight end Tony Gonzalez (211) as the only players to reach 200.