Win Probability 96.1%

CAR
DET
CAR 96.1%

CAR

27

DET

10

4th and 2 at CAR 40

(6:09) M.Palardy punts 60 yards to end zone, Center-J.Jansen, Touchback.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CAR328
    • 104DET

  • Turnovers

    • CAR0
    • 1DET

  • Possession

    CARDET
    15:5323:08

  • 1st Downs

    • CAR13
    • 10DET

Game Information

Ford Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Detroit, MI 48226
  • 73°
  • Line: DET -2.0
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 64500
Down:--
Ball on:--
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
CAR DET 50 20 20 CAR DET 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 2 at CAR 40
WIN %: 96.1
(6:09) M.Palardy punts 60 yards to end zone, Center-J.Jansen, Touchback.

Michael PalardyCAR, P, #5

3NO.
60LONG
50.7AVG
0In 20
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Panthers3141027
Lions37010
first QuarterCARDET
FG
11:36
Matt Prater Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 63 yards, 3:28
03
FG
3:51
Graham Gano Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:01
33
second QuarterCARDET
TD
13:32
Zach Zenner 1 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-J.Locke.
9 plays, 78 yards, 5:19
310
TD
11:04
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 6 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:28
1010
TD
0:48
Devin Funchess Pass From Cam Newton for 10 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
11 plays, 73 yards, 4:10
1710
third QuarterCARDET
TD
10:43
Kelvin Benjamin Pass From Cam Newton for 31 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:17
2410
FG
9:26
Graham Gano Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -3 yards, 1:09
2710

NFL News