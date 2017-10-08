Giants' Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard leave early vs. Chargers The Giants lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard to injuries against the Chargers on Sunday.

Torrey Smith launches 'home run' for touchdown celebration With a nod to the drama of another sport in October, Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown catch by hitting one out of the park.

Browns bench rookie QB DeShone Kizer after scoreless first half The Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer after a scoreless first half against the Jets and replaced him with Kevin Hogan who led the team to touchdown

Colts cap Peyton Manning festivities with number retirement A jersey retirement Sunday capped off a weekend where the Colts honored quarterback Peyton Manning for his 14 years with the franchise.

Vegas native Ronnie Stanley 'playing for more than my team,' set to donate Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, a Las Vegas native, will donate to victims of the shootings and their families based on his play on Sunday.