Peyton, Eli shake hands before Giants' game Eli Manning and his brother Peyton greet each other on the field before the Giants' game on the road against the 49ers.

Steelers' Joe Haden leaves game after injuring leg in first quarter Cornerback Joe Haden, who signed a three-year contract with Pittsburgh in August, left the Steelers game Sunday after injuring his leg in the first quarter.

Biggest NFL injuries of Week 10 Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs), Browns QB DeShone Kizer (ribs) and Steelers CB Joe Haden (leg) are among the key injuries early on in Week 10. Get caught up here on all the players who got banged up.

Browns LB Jamie Collins ruled out with right knee injury Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter with a right knee injury and will not return. Collins was injured when he was tackled after an interception by offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

Hey, John Fox: Beware NFL replay reviews Sometimes it's best to hang on to the red flag, as the touchback ruling against Chicago -- instead of a first-and-goal -- showed on Sunday.