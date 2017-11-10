Win Probability 66.8%
|PIT
|IND
PIT 66.8%
PIT
17
IND
17
4th and 23 at IND 12
(10:24) R.Sanchez punts 48 yards to PIT 40, Center-L.Rhodes. A.Brown ran ob at PIT 47 for 7 yards (D.Daniels).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT245
- 245IND
Turnovers
- PIT1
- 1IND
Possession26:5525:11PITIND
1st Downs
- PIT15
- 12IND
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|3
|6
|8
|17
|Colts
|0
|10
|7
|0
|17
|second Quarter
|PIT
|IND
TD
14:52
Donte Moncrief Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 60 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
4 plays, 68 yards, 1:21
|0
|7
FG
5:51
Adam Vinatieri Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 63 yards, 7:13
|0
|10
FG
0:30
Chris Boswell Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 1:09
|3
|10
|third Quarter
|PIT
|IND
TD
12:46
Chester Rogers Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 61 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:14
|3
|17
TD
7:47
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is Blocked, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:59
|9
|17
|fourth Quarter
|PIT
|IND
TD
11:52
Vance McDonald Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 7 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to M.Bryant is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
3 plays, 10 yards, 1:00
|17
|17
Latest from PIT @ IND
Coach Mike Tomlin asked for more splash plays this week, and linebacker ILB Ryan Shazier delivers once again. Shazier, who's worked to become an elite pass defender, showed instincts by sniffing out the screen pass and making an acrobatic interception catch to set up a touchdown.
Scott Tolzien went on the field at quarterback for the Colts, but then Jacoby Brissett ran on at the last second.
Jacoby Brissett is out of the concussion tent and back on the bench talking with QB coach Brian Schottenheimer.
2017 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|167
|131
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|190
|171
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|129
|158
|Cleveland
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|119
|202
2017 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|181
|193
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|206
|117
|Houston
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|229
|208
|Indianapolis
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|162
|260
