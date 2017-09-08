Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer

Bill Belichick on WR Phillip Dorsett (to 98.5 The Sports Hub): "He a smart kid. He's worked really hard to pick up the offense. He's put in a lot of extra time. He seems to pick things up well. We'll see how that goes tonight. Of course, you wouldn't expect him to do everything, but I think he can handle what he can handle, which is a decent chunk and we'll see how it goes."