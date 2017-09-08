Win Probability 83.7%
|KC
|NE
NE 83.7%
KC
0
NE
7
2nd and Goal at KC 2
(12:12) N.Solder reported in as eligible. M.Gillislee up the middle for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
Team Stats
-
Total Yards
- KC 0
- 61 NE
-
Turnovers
- KC 0
- 0 NE
-
PossessionKC NE
-
1st Downs
- KC 0
- 5 NE
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|Patriots
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|KC
|NE
TD
12:08
Mike Gillislee 2 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 73 yards, 2:52
|0
|7
Conversation
Now
Eric Karabell ESPN Senior Writer
Fantasy owners eagerly watching how the Patriots deploy their running backs. So far it's James White mostly and on the first carry at the goal line it's Mike Gillislee. And we'll see Rex Burkhead. Tough to pick one Pats RB over others and it could change weekly.
Mike Sando ESPN Senior Writer
With Tom Brady starting tonight at age 40: Warren Moon was 41 when he opened the '98 season with 3 TDs and 0 INTs in a 38-0 Seattle win over Philadelphia. He was in great shape, but suffered a rib injury that season, affecting his play.
ESPN Stats and Information
Tom Brady is 52-1 in his last 53 home games against AFC opponents.
ESPN Stats and Information
A win by Tom Brady will be his 13th in a season opener, which will tie Peyton Manning for the most in the Super Bowl era.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
One of the highlights of the pre-game ceremony to unveil the Patriots' Super Bowl LI banner was when injured wide receiver Julian Edelman was introduced, and he joined former Patriots Kevin Faulk, Matt Light and Deion Branch on the field while holding the Lombardi Trophy.
ESPN Stats and Information
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are 8-0 as a QB/head coach combo in season openers that were played at home.
John Pluym ESPN
Tom Brady has won 28 consecutive home starts against teams in the AFC outside of East Division. The last AFC team outside of a divisional opponent to beat Brady in New England was the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 of 2006
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
As he often does, Tom Brady emphatically pumps his right arm as he arrives on the field for warmups.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
After he left the field to a chorus of boos, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stopped for an unexpected 1-on-1 interview with Steve Burton of WBZ-TV in Boston.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
Bill Belichick on WR Phillip Dorsett (to 98.5 The Sports Hub): "He a smart kid. He's worked really hard to pick up the offense. He's put in a lot of extra time. He seems to pick things up well. We'll see how that goes tonight. Of course, you wouldn't expect him to do everything, but I think he can handle what he can handle, which is a decent chunk and we'll see how it goes."
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is fired up as he arrives on the field for warmups, jogging not far from where commissioner Roger Goodell was standing.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
Roger Goodell stands on the field before the game and hears chants of "Roger! Roger! Roger!"
FPI favoring Pats in Foxborough
ESPN's FPI gives the Chiefs nearly a 60 percent chance to reach the postseason, third-best odds in the AFC. But FPI is much less optimistic about KC's chances Thursday night against its overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl, giving New England a three-fourths chance at home to kick off the 2017 NFL season.
Adam Teicher ESPN Staff Writer
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt are catching up before tonight's game.
John Pluym ESPN
Tom Brady is 52-1 in his last 53 home games against AFC opponents. The last time Brady lost at home to an AFC opponent and played the entire game was Week 10 of 2006 against the Jets.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
The Patriots are thrusting new acquisitions right into the mix, as receiver Phillip Dorsett, defensive end Cassius Marsh and special teamer Johnson Bademosi are all active for the NFL opener against the Chiefs after being acquired in three different trades on Saturday. When the Patriots placed wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve earlier on Thursday, it opened the door for Dorsett – a 2015 first-round pick of the Colts (29th overall) – to make his Patriots debut.
John Pluym ESPN
A win by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs would be his 13th in a season opener, which would tie Peyton Manning for the most in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
The Patriots' top two special teams players, Matthew Slater (hamstring) and Nate Ebner (shoulder), highlight the team's inactive players for the NFL opener. The other inactives are TE Jacob Hollister, LB Harvey Langi, OL Cameron Fleming, OL Cole Croston and DT Vincent Valentine.
Adam Teicher ESPN Staff Writer
The good news with regard to their in active list for the Chiefs is that Ron Parker, one of their starting safeties, will play tonight. Parker had been listed as questionable on the week's final injury report. The Chiefs only have five inactive players tonight because they only have 51 on the roster. They released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey today.
Adam Teicher ESPN Staff Writer
Chiefs inactive players for tonight's game against the Patriots: QB Tyler Bray, LB Reggie Ragland, OL Parker Ehinger, DL Jarvis Jenkins, CB D.J. White.
Do Chiefs have any chance at Gillette Stadium against Pats?
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives on the team's second bus, at 6:30 p.m. ET, in advance of tonight's NFL opener against the Patriots.
Adam Teicher ESPN Staff Writer
Safety Ron Parker is out for early warm-ups and appears as if he's preparing to play tonight for the Chiefs. Parker was the Chiefs' biggest question mark from an injury standpoint for Kansas City this week. He was listed on the final injury report of the week as questionable.
Patriots fans display Goodell clown nose towels
Mike Reiss ESPN Staff Writer
Pre-game scene as fans have started to file in for the NFL opener between the visiting Chiefs and Patriots.