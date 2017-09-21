Win Probability 82.4%

LAR
SF
LAR 82.4%

LAR

17

SF

7

3rd and 3 at LAR 43

(11:51) (Shotgun) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short left to P.Garcon (T.Johnson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAR111
    • 145SF

  • Turnovers

    • LAR0
    • 2SF

  • Possession

    LARSF
    11:176:59

  • 1st Downs

    • LAR7
    • 8SF

Game Information

Levi's Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Santa Clara, CA
  • Line: LAR -3.0
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 68500
Down:4th & 3
Ball on:LAR 43
Drive:6 plays, 32 yds6 plays, 32 yards, 3:11
LAR SF 50 20 20 LAR SF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 3 at LAR 43
WIN %: 82.4
(11:51) (Shotgun) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short left to P.Garcon (T.Johnson).

Pierre GarconSF, WR, #15

2REC
36YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Rams14317
49ers707
first QuarterLARSF
TD
14:48
Todd Gurley 3 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
1 play, 3 yards, 0:04
70
TD
8:17
Brian Hoyer 9 Yard Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.
14 plays, 81 yards, 6:31
77
TD
4:32
Todd Gurley Pass From Jared Goff for 7 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:45
147
second QuarterLARSF
FG
14:55
Greg Zuerlein Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 3:10
177

