LAR
17
SF
7
3rd and 3 at LAR 43
(11:51) (Shotgun) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short left to P.Garcon (T.Johnson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR111
- 145SF
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 2SF
Possession11:176:59LARSF
1st Downs
- LAR7
- 8SF
Game Information
- Santa Clara, CA
- Line: LAR -3.0
- Over/Under: 41
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|14
|3
|17
|49ers
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|LAR
|SF
TD
14:48
Todd Gurley 3 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
1 play, 3 yards, 0:04
|7
|0
TD
8:17
Brian Hoyer 9 Yard Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.
14 plays, 81 yards, 6:31
|7
|7
TD
4:32
Todd Gurley Pass From Jared Goff for 7 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:45
|14
|7
|second Quarter
|LAR
|SF
FG
14:55
Greg Zuerlein Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 3:10
|17
|7
Latest from LAR @ SF
Lamarcus Joyner, one of the NFL's highest-graded defensive backs through the first two weeks by Pro Football Focus, was helped off the field. It might have been his hamstring. Seemed like it was non-contact, so maybe not too serious. Cody Davis is the guy to replace Joyner.
Carlos Hyde back in at running back to open their first drive of the second quarter.
Injured 49ers LB Reuben Foster isn't playing tonight as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. But that hasn't prevented him from wearing a version of his jersey during the game. Foster is wearing a black 49ers jersey with the word "Savage" and the number 56 on the back.
2017 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|21
|26
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|48
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|66
|36
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|12
|35
