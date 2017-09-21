Von Miller moving on following Week 2 hit to knees The Broncos' linebacker said he prioritizes the safety of not only his teammates, but also his opponents, when he plays.

Dallas will rebound against Arizona Tedy Bruschi and Herm Edwards agree that the Cowboys must take advantage of a struggling Cardinals offense who do not look the same without David Johnson in the lineup.

Raiders' offense aiming to roll Redskins NFL Live believes the Raiders offense will dominate but the defense needs to contain Kirk Cousins' deep passes.

Can the Bengals upset the Packers? NFL Live are on different sides of the ball as Cincinnati looks to score their first touchdown of the season with a new offensive coordinator against a shaky Packers defense.

Chiefs look to break down the Chargers in Week 3 NFL Live predicts that Kansas City will head to Los Angeles and come out with a win due to the Chargers' inefficiency to close out games in the fourth quarter.