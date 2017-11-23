Win Probability 85.5%
|MIN
|DET
MIN 85.5%
MIN
13
DET
0
4th and 6 at MIN 32
(:57) R.Quigley punts 51 yards to DET 17, Center-K.McDermott, fair catch by T.Jones.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN123
- 95DET
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 1DET
Possession9:079:30MINDET
1st Downs
- MIN9
- 5DET
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|13
|0
|13
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|MIN
|DET
TD
5:29
Kyle Rudolph Pass From Case Keenum for 1 Yard, K.Forbath extra point is Blocked (A.Robinson), Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
14 plays, 80 yards, 6:59
|6
|0
TD
3:55
Case Keenum 9 Yard Rush, K.Forbath extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
3 plays, 39 yards, 0:56
|13
|0
Latest from MIN @ DET
Both Case Keenum (15) and Latavius Murray (14) had more rushing yards individually in the first quarter than the Lions had as a team (13 -- eight for Ameer Abdullah, five for Theo Riddick).
That was Case Keenum's third career rushing touchdown, his first since Week 6 last season vs the Lions.
Nine yard TD run for Vikings QB Case Keenum on the zone-read scheme. The DE crashed on the RB and the offensive tackle climbed to block the LB.
